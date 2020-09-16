BYNG — Davis scored four runs in the top of the seventh inning to rally past Byng 6-4 Monday night in Byng.
Byng’s six seniors — McKinley Feazle, Kennedy Large, Trenity Miller, Britney Brooks-Teel, Karissa Shico and Destiny Guffey were honored during Senior Night activities following the game.
The Lady Pirates led 4-2 after six innings.
Davis got an RBI double by Mykala Dodds, a two-RBI single by Kourtney Randell and a run-scoring hit by Gracie Eggleston in its seventh-inning comeback. The Lady Pirates were also charged with two errors in the frame.
Byng collected eight hits in the contest. Trenity Miller went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored and Hannah Boyd also had two hits for the home team.
Karissa Shico and Kennedy Large both hit RBI doubles.
Lexi Ryan led Davis, going 3-for-4 with two runs scored, while Eggleston went 3-for-4 with an RBI. Randell finished with three RBIs for the Lady Wolves.
The Lady Pirates host Chickasha at 5 p.m. Thursday.
Another shutout for Lady Panthers
LATTA — Jade Sanders struck out five and allowed one walk and one hit in three innings and the Latta High School softball team blitzed Tupelo 12-0 at home Monday evening.
Latta improved to 22-3 on the year, while Tupelo dropped to 9-6. The Lady Panthers have now recorded 17 shutouts this fall.
The Lady Panthers collected eight hits, including a 2-for-2 outing by Jaylee Willis who also had two RBIs and two runs scored. LHS leadoff hitter Brylea Russell finished 1-for-3 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored, while Hailey Baber went 1-for4-2 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored.
Taryn Batterton finished 1-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored and Trinity Cotanny went 1-for-2 with two RBIs and a run scored. Angelle Jiminez scored two runs for Latta.
Ava Sliger cracked a double for Tupelo’s lone hit. She also suffered the mound loss. Sliger struck out three, walked none and gave up three earned runs in 2.1 innings.
The Lady Panthers are back in action Friday at the Firelake Festival in Shawnee.
Tupelo is at Wapanucka at 5 p.m. Thursday.
