The only time former Tupelo High School softball star Shanna Davidson has needed any green apparel was to avoid getting pinched on St. Patrick’s Day.
That’s all about to change now, after she was named the new head softball coach at Stonewall High School. Davidson spent the last three years coaching softball at her alma mater.
“It’s definitely a change,” Davidson told The Ada News after a pair of summer league games with the Lady Longhorns at Byng last week. “I’ve been going through my closet looking for something to wear and all I see it Tupelo, Tupelo, Tupelo. I had to dig out some of my old college shirts because Arkansas Tech (where Davidson played collegiately) was green and gold.”
“It’s different,” Davidson continued. “I never thought I’d trade in the black and gold for the green, but here I am. I’m happy though. It will be good for me and hopefully good for Stonewall.”
Davidson takes over an SHS softball program that former and retiring head coach Brian Davis has built into a state powerhouse. However, the Lady Longhorns graduated eight talented seniors in May.
“There’ll be some growing pains, that’s for sure. They lost eight seniors last year who could really play,” she said.
Stonewall still has some quality experience coming back this fall. Senior Mahayla Walker will be one of the team’s pitchers — along with sophomore up-and-comer Lindy Humphers.
“I’ve got some arms in the circle, so that’s good,” Davidson said.
Junior Meghan Sliger will give Stonewall experience at catcher and third base. Sophomore Tatum Brady also got playing time as a freshman for the Lady Longhorns.
Davidson said she also has a couple of juniors returning to softball who haven’t played since junior high.
Nine varsity players and five more junior high players have signed on for the summer.
“We had nine today, two gone to church game. But I’m expecting at least two or three more before the end of summer,” Davidson said.
Davidson said Davis told her the mostly inexperienced Lady Longhorns could have a down year — by Stonewall standards — this fall, but help is on the way from the junior high team.
“He told me we have some good, young kids coming up, It will be back to what it’s known for,” she said.
In the meantime, you can count on Davidson to continue her “Going Green” efforts.
