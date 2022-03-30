STONEWALL — Class 2A No. 2 Caddo knocked host Stonewall out of its own Beast of the East Tournament Saturday afternoon. That’s the bad news.
However, the Lady Longhorns did manage to survive and advance to Day 3 of the always-brutal tournament.
“Making it to Saturday here is spectacular,” Davidson told The Ada News on the sunny Saturday. “We’re kind of struggling a little bit right now but I think we can turn things around. The biggest thing right now is that we need to find our stride.”
The tournament itself was as big a hit as the fried pies that are sold every year at the huge slow-pitch softball event.
No joke. The pie lady told this sportswriter that they easily sell around 300-400 pies a day.
But back to softball.
The 2022 Beast of the East had another talented field full of ranked teams.
“The weather has been great, we didn’t have to deal with the rain like we had in the past. The turnout has been great. The teams were great. It’s been a good tournament,” Davidson said.
The Lady Longhorns left the weekend with a 9-7 record but disposed of Mill Creek 15-0 in a Monday home game.
Against Caddo, the Lady Longhorns managed just a single run on six hits. They stranded eight base runners. Davidson said that’s far too many.
“Our hitting has to improve. When we get runners in scoring position, we have to do a better job of getting them in. Against Caddo, it seemed like we had runners at first and second with less than two outs and couldn’t execute at the plate and get any runners home,” she said.
Davidson said Stonewall’s defense has been solid even though it was charged with eight ugly errors in the setback to the Lady Bruins.
“Defensively, I think we’re strong enough to hold our own against almost anybody. But you have to score runs in slow-pitch softball. If you can’t score, you’re not going to win,” she said.
Jakobi Worcester led the offense against Caddo with a 2-for-3 effort. Charisma Newton scored the lone SHS run of the contest.
Against Mill Creek, the Lady Longhorns piled up 10 hits and took advantage of 12 errors.
Talise Parnell hit a home run for Stonewall, while L Wyche finished 2-for-2 with a triple, two RBIs, a walk and two runs scored from the top of the Stonewall batting order.
Worcester went 2-for-3 with a double, a run scored and an RBI and Kaylee Ford went 1-for-3 with two RBIs, a triple and a run scored. Hannah Christian and Newton both drove in runs for the home team.
The Lady Longhorns tangled with old rival Tupelo (No. 14 in Class A) on Tuesday and travel to Kiowa (No. 10 in Class A) at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Next week’s schedule includes Wapanucka, Rattan (No. 7 in Class 2A) and Caney (No. 2 in Class A).
There are plenty of other ranked teams on the Lady Longhorn 2022 schedule.
Davidson said she believes her team can surprise some of those teams in preparation for the postseason.
“I still have really high expectations for this team. I think we can make a great playoff run once we figure everything out,” she said.
