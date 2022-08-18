ROFF — Danleigh Harris was masterful on the mound against Asher Tuesday at Tiger Field.
Harris struck out 18 of the 27 batters she faced to help the Lady Tigers shut down Asher 5-1. Harris surrendered just two Asher hits and didn’t allow an earned run.
And oh, by the way, she had two of four total RHS hits, going 2-for-2 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored.
It was the first win of the season for new head coach Jaden Shores and the Roff Lady Tigers. Addi Sheppard went 1-for-2 with a walk, two RBIs and a run scored as Roff’s leadoff hitter, while Trinity Bacon had the other RHS hit, walked and scored a run.
Alexis Francis and Alexis Johnston had both of Asher’s hits. Francis also scored the lone Asher run in the top of the third inning on an RBI hit by Johnston.
Roff, now 1-2, travels to the 2022 Tupelo Fastpitch Tournament where it will square off against Tushka at 6:30 p.m. tonight in a first-round matchup.
Latta wallops Wewoka 12-0
LATTA — The Latta Lady Panthers scored seven runs in the bottom of the first inning and bolted past Wewoka 12-0 in three innings at home Tuesday night.
Latta improved to 5-2 on the year, while Wewoka stumbled to 1-9. The Lady Panthers begin play today at the 2022 Murray County Bash hosted by Davis and Sulphur. Latta squares off against Tecumseh at 5:30 p.m. before taking on the host Lady Wolves at 7 p.m. tonight in Davis.
On Friday, Latta meets Cache at 1 p.m. and Purcell at 2:30 p.m. in two more pool-play games in Davis. Saturday’s action begins at 11 a.m. (5th place) and ends with the title contest at 5 p.m.
Latta managed just two total hits in the contest. Two Wewoka pitchers combined for eight walks and five hit batters.
Freshmen Kymber Davis and Audrey Forshay each ripped doubles for the Lady Panthers. Forshay finished 1-for-1 with two RBIs and a run scored, while Davis went 1-for-1 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored.
Freshman Ryan Gray earned the mound win for the home team. She struck out three, didn’t walk a batter and allowed just one hit in two innings. Savanna Senkel tossed one inning of relief and struck out two of the three hitters she faced.
Wynnewood stops Stratford’s streak
WYNNEWOOD — The Stratford High School softball team managed just two hits and committed four errors in a 9-2 loss at Wynnewood on Tuesday.
It was the first setback of the season for the Lady Bulldogs, who fell to 5-1 on the year. The Lady Savages improved to 6-2.
Two SHS pitchers combined for 11 walks and seven strikeouts in six innings.
Kennedy Layton and Hailey Dickerson had Stratford’s hits.
Briley Lacquement was the winning pitcher for Wynnewood. She struck out seven, walked two and allowed just two hits and two earned runs in a complete-game outing.
Stratford hosts its own tournament beginning today and running through Saturday.
Cowgirls gallop past Stonewall
STONEWALL — The Stonewall Lady Longhorns struck first with a single run in the bottom of the first inning but didn’t get on the scoreboard again in a 4-1 loss to Kiowa at home Tuesday evening.
The Cowgirls scored two runs in the top of the second inning to take the lead for good.
Regan Dominic of Kiowa edged Talise Parnell of Stonewall in a dandy pitcher’s dual. Dominic struck out four, walked one and allowed just the two hits and no earned runs in a complete-game outing. Parnell struck out nine, walked two and allowed just three hits and no earned runs in seven strong innings.
Lilly Wyche and Maddie Davis had Stonewall’s hits.
Tyler Giaudrone went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBIs to pace the Kiowa offense.
Stonewall meets Buffalo Valley at 5 p.m. today at the 2022 Tupelo Fastpitch Tournament.
Stuart stings Lady Mustangs
ALLEN — The Allen High School softball team found itself in an early five-run hole and never could get over the hump in a 15-7 loss to Stuart in a battle of unbeaten teams at home Tuesday night.
The Lady Mustangs lost for the first time, falling to 4-1 on the year, while Stuart left town at 8-0.
The Lady Hornets jumped out to leads of 7-2 and 11-3 and coasted to the win.
Allen managed just five hits in the game including two apiece from Addison Prentice and Cherish Woodward. Prentice finished 2-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored, while Woodward went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, an RBI and a run scored. Alexis Slabaugh had the only other AHS hit.
Stuart pounded 13 hits in the five-inning affair, led by leadoff hitter Geralyn Haney who went 3-for-4 with a triple, an RBI and three runs scored. Jadyn Dalton finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs, while Haili Igou went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and three runs scored.
Haddie Lindley finished 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored, while Kaylee Ford — a move-in from Stonewall — went 1-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored for the visitors.
Igou earned the mound win despite being a little wild. She struck out four, walked seven, hit a batter and allowed five hits and two earned runs in five innings of work.
Macyee Davis absorbed the loss for Allen. She struck out two and walked one in three innings.
Allen was also hampered by five errors.
