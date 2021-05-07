SHAWNEE — Latta and Dale have had many exhilarating playoff matchups through the years, but Wednesday’s semifinal contest at the Class 4A State slowpitch tournament wasn’t one of them.
Top-ranked Dale pounded 19 hits in four innings — including a walk-off, two-run double by Karson Griggs — in a 16-4 win over No. 5 Latta Thursday afternoon at The Ballfields at Firelake.
The Lady Pirates went on to capture the Class 4A State championship with another convincing win — a 24-12 victory over No. 2 Silo. Dale outscored three state tournament foes by a combined 65-23. It was the Lady Pirates’ fifth consecutive spring state title.
Dale finished its dominant season with a gaudy 40-2 record, while Latta ended up 23-8.
The Lady Panthers struck first when Jaylee Willis led off the game with a single, went to third on an error and scored on a base hit by Taryn Batterton that gave Latta an early 1-0 lead.
The Lady Panthers never could find a way to slow red-hot Dale down and didn’t help their cause by committing four errors.
Griggs — a DHS freshman — launched a three-run homer in a five-run Dale first inning that put the Lady Pirates on top for good at 5-1.
Latta got a run back when sophomore Brooklyn Ryan led off the top of the second with a home run that made it 5-2.
Dale responded with a pair of homers in the bottom of the second — a two-run bomb by Anna Hester and a solo shot Addie Bell that pushed the DHS advantage to 8-2.
Willis, who finished 2-for-2 and scored two runs, hit a solo home run with one out in the top of the third that made it 8-3. After Dale tacked on three more runs in the bottom of the inning to pad its lead to 11-3, Latta continued its trend of scoring one run per inning after A Triniti Cotanny solo home run.
Dale got a solo home run by Chayse Caram and a two-run single by Madison Conley that set up Grigg’s game-ending double in the bottom of the fourth.
Conley led Dale’s lethal 19-hit attack, going 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored. Senior Danyn Lang finished 3-for-4 with an RBI and three runs scored from the top of the DHS batting order, while Griggs ended up 2-for-3 with a walk, five RBIs and a run scored.
Hester went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a run scored and Makinzie Herman finished 3-for-3 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored.
Lexi White also had two hits and scored twice for Dale.
Willis and Cotanny both had two hits each in a seven-hit Latta offense.
