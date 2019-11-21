LATTA – The visiting Dale Pirates took advantage of a slow start by the Latta Panthers and came away with a 62-49 victory Tuesday night.
Dale, 2-0 on the season, won despite converting only 4-of-10 foul shots.
Palmer Jones paced the Pirates with 20 points, including a pair of 3-point buckets, and Ike Shirey tacked on 13 points, including three treys. Trae Thompson added 12 points for Dale, and Brady Johnson ended up with 10 in a balanced DHS attack.
Lane Garrett paced Latta, 0-2 on the season, with 18 points and Ethan Elliott tallied 12. Rylan Schlup was next with seven points in a losing effort.
The Pirates jumped out to a 13-6 lead through one quarter and then cruised to a 30-16 halftime cushion behind a 17-10 second-quarter scoring spree.
Latta travels to Vanoss on Friday.
Vanoss boys improve to 5-0
VANOSS — Tucker Bucher fired in 23 points and Cade Paulin tallied 22 as the Vanoss Wolves thumped the Calvin Bulldogs 75-54.
Coach Jonathon Hurt’s team improved to 5-0 on the season, while Calvin slipped to 5-3.
Bucher knocked down six 3-point shots and Paulin connected on four for Vanoss, which totaled 11 treys on the night.
Ryan Dennis, Carter Perry and Colten Bird chipped in six each for the Wolves. Carter had the other 3-point basket.
Charlie Harden led Calvin with 18 points as he canned three treys. Jake McRay also hit three 3-pointers and ended up with 11 total points. Brennen Griffin, with two treys, finished with eight points for the Bulldogs.
Vanoss led 20-15 after one quarter, 38-25 at halftime and 58-38 through three periods after a 20-13 run.
Calvin hosts Allen tonight, while Vanoss is at home against Latta.
Indians turn back Longhorns
Patch Hamilton and Mike McDonald each poured in 19 points as the Asher Indians knocked off the Stonewall Longhorns 65-53.
Asher stayed unbeaten at 4-0 on the season, while Stonewall slumped to 0-5.
“Stonewall played a great game tonight. Wes Moreland is an outstanding coach. His team was very well prepared tonight,” said Asher head coach Scott Hamilton. “We just seemed to find an answer in each quarter for the way they defended us, mainly doubling our leading scorer hard all night. It’s always good to win inside your conference.”
Hamilton finished with a double-double as he grabbed 12 rebounds to go with his 19 points, and teammate Juston Melton also registered a double-double with 12 points and 10 boards. McDonald canned two treys on his way to 19 total points.
Clayton Findley fired in a game-high 30 points for Stonewall in a losing effort. Findley sank seven 3-point shots in the game. Trent Bradley was next on the Longhorn scoring chart with eight.
The Longhorns are at Stratford on Friday. Asher’s next game is Tuesday at Wanette.
