DALE – The Class 2A third-ranked Dale Lady Pirates came ready to play against the Class A fifth-ranked Vanoss Lady Wolves Tuesday night.
Dale (18-4) forced 21 turnovers while collecting 17 steals, including six from Makenzie Gill, in claiming a 61-39 triumph over Vanoss in the Lady Pirates’ home finale of the regular season.
Brook Rutland and Eliah Landreth also collected three steals apiece while Faith Wright and Justyce Shirey ended up with two each for the Lady Pirates.
Meanwhile, on the offensive end, Dale shot 50% from the floor over the first three quarters before giving way to reserve players in the fourth period.
Gill, behind 10-of-10 free-throw shooting, led the Lady Pirates with 16 points.
Rutland, who drained four 3-pointers, ended up with 14 points and six rebounds. She was 5-of-6 from the field.
Wright, who canned two treys, tacked on 12 points, including two long-range connections, to go with five boards and three assists.
Dale also committed just eight turnovers on the night.
Also making a big contribution to the Lady Pirate attack was Makenzy Herman with nine points and three assists.
Dale was also boosted by great free-throw shooting as the Lady Pirates were 22-of-28.
Vanoss had no players score in double figures, but Madi Faust and Alexus Belcher tossed in eight apiece while Maddi Dansby chipped in seven.
BOYS
Dale 40, Vanoss 31
The Class 2A top-ranked Pirates forced 18 turnovers and created 11 steals in the process of knocking off the Class A third-ranked Wolves.
It took a little while for Dale (20-1) to get going as the Pirates trailed 10-7 after one quarter, but went on a 16-6 spurt in the second while creating a 23-16 halftime lead.
The Pirates then opened the third quarter by converting 4-of-5 shots to go up 32-18. It was 32-20 going into the fourth.
Vanoss fell to 17-4 with the setback.
“They’ve got a good ball club,” said Dale head coach Jeff Edmonson about Vanoss. “We were probably not quite ready to play. We will regroup and play better next time.”
Dayton Forsythe paced Dale with 15 points and Levi Kelly added 10 to fuel the offense. Deken Jones and Easton Edmonson finished with six points and Jett Higdon tacked on the other three. Forsythe connected on the Pirates’ only 3-point basket.
Three steals by Jones, along with two each from Forsythe, Kelly and Higdon, sparked the Pirate defensive effort.
The Wolves’ scoring came in the form of Carter Perry with 12, Lane Thrower with nine and Brayden Cannon and Erik Hatton with five each.
It’s on to the playoffs for both Vanoss clubs, who will play for a Class A District championship Saturday night inside the Vanoss Activity Center. Both VHS squads will meet the survivors of first-round matchups between Konawa and Canadian.
