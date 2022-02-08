VANOSS — The boys heavyweight battle of No. 1s lived up to its billing Saturday afternoon as part of the Vanoss Festival.
It was a grind-it-out, defensive struggle the Dale Pirates had just enough firepower to turn back the Roff Tigers 34-27.
Dale, ranked No. 1 in Class 2A, improved to 20-1 on the year and has now won 16 straight games. The Tigers, No. 1 in Class B, fell to 20-2.
“It was fun. It was kind of like an old-school boxing match. You better take advantage of anything easy because there’s not going to be very much easy.
“Those guys are extremely talented and have been playing really good and our guys are really good and compete at a level very few teams even think about,” said RHS head coach Larry Johnston.
“After watching those guys, they’re as good as anyone we’ve seen offensively and defense is what we hang out hat on. So we knew it was going to be a big-time battle,” he continued.
It looked like Roff was going to carry a slim 3-2 lead into the second quarter after a cool, defensive start by both teams. But Dayton Forsythe of Dale fired a long bullet pass to teammate Deken Jones under the basket who scored and was fouled just as the buzzer went off. He completed the three-point play to put the Pirates in front 5-3.
Dale had gone 1-of-10 from the floor until that big bucket.
The Pirates seized that momentum and scored the first seven points of the second period to extend their lead to 12-3.
Three free throws by Jones — the final one at the 3:13 mark — put the Pirates on top 19-7.
However, Roff roared back.
Tallen Bagwell, better known for his strong play in the paint, showed nice touch from long range and swished a 3-pointer. Dylan Reed then converted on an old-fashioned three-point play and all of a sudden Roff was within 19-13 at the 1:31 mark.
Brighton Gregory hit a short jumper with just seconds left and the Tigers trailed 21-15 at halftime.
RHS sharpshooter Drew Sheppard drained a 3-pointer from the corner off an assist from Cade Baldridge to open the third period and trim the Dale advantage to 21-18.
The Pirates countered with a 9-2 run and after freshman Tray Chambers hit a jumper with just under a minute to play in the third frame, the Dale lead grew to double figures again at 30-20.
Roff refused to go away.
The Tigers opened the fourth quarter with a 3-pointer from Sheppard on an inbounds play, two free throws by Bagwell and a layup from Bill McCarter after Roff beat a Dale press down the court.
All of the sudden, the Tigers trailed just 30-27 with 4:28 left in the game.
Dale decided to milk the clock on every one of their possessions after that and the plan worked as Roff never scored again. There were several times the Tigers nearly took the ball away down the stretch.
“They went to their four corners and that’s where they’ve given people all kinds of trouble. And typically, then end up getting some easy buckets,” Johnston said. “We were a quarter of a step away from getting some turnovers. We were a fraction of getting a steal here and there and having a chance to tie the game.”
Jones hit four free throws in the final 59.4 seconds of the game when the Tigers were forced to foul.
Jones scored a game-high 15 points for the DHS offense. He finished 8-of-9 from the free-throw stripe. Forsythe was next with nine points on 4-of-7 shooting.
Reed paced the Roff effort with seven points. Sheppard’s two 3-pointers gave him six points, while Bagwell followed with five.
Roff wraps up its regular-season schedule with Class B No. 17 Springer visits tonight. It will be Senior Night inside the Roff gymnasium. Then it’s on to the playoffs where it is highly unlikely the Tigers run into a team like Dale.
“Some people consider them the best team in 3A and down. You want to see the best right before you get to the playoffs and it’s going to be hard to see somebody better than those guys for sure,” Johnston said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.