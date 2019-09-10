Dale edges host Latta in Friday play

LATTA – The Latta Panthers held a 7-4 hitting advantage, but they couldn’t overcome a four-run fifth inning by the Dale Pirates Friday as they dropped a 5-3 decision in the Latta Baseball Fall Invitational.
Chance Perry drove in two of the three Latta runs in going 1-for-1 with a double, while Tucker Abney knocked in the other in a 1-for-3 effort. Rylan Reed went 2-for-3 and drew a walk to top the Panther hitting chart, and Kale Williams was 1-for-2 with a walk.
Carson Hunt, who homered for Dale, drove in three of the five Pirate runs.
JT Gray pitched the first 4.1 innings in taking the loss. He allowed three hits and five walks before recording a strikeout. Cooper Hamilton came on in relief and pitched the rest of the way.
Jono Johnson worked the first five innings for the victory as he scattered three hits, walked four and struck out eight. David Herring made a relief appearance for Dale.
Silo 3, Byng 2
The Byng Pirates received a 2-for-2 effort with a double and a run scored, but it wasn’t enough as they dropped a one-run decision to the Silo Rebels on Friday in the Latta Fall Festival.
Byng outhit Silo 4-2, as Bill McCarter and Reid Johnson were each 1-for-2 for Byng’s other hits. McCarter also knocked in a run.
Brylen Janda pitched six complete innings and allowed five walks while striking out seven. Two of the three Silo runs were earned.
Carson Atwood got the pitching win in relief of the starter, Luke Jestis.
