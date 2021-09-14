Cyril upsets No. 1 Roff in Sterling

STERLING — Cyril scored four runs in the top of the seventh inning to snap a 4-4 tie and upset the Roff Lady Tigers 8-4 Saturday at the Southwest Shootout in Sterling.
Earlier in the day, Roff topped Hydro-Eakly 2-1.
The Lady Tigers, ranked No. 1 in Class B, were 13-6 heading into a Monday home date with Tushka. Stonewall travels to Roff at 5:30 p.m. today.
Game 2
Cyril 8, Roff 4
A three-run homer by Rin Morton was the big blow for Cyril in the top of the seventh. It was her lone hit of the game.
Makenzie Rhodes finished 3-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored, while Jaycee Schaffer went 1-for-2 with two walks, a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored in the Lady Pirates’ six-hit offense.
Roff also had six hits, including a 3-for-3 effort by Kailyn Gore that included a double and a run scored. Lillie McDonald went 1-for-3 with a home run, three RBIs, while Maddie Adair finished 2-for-4.
Schaffer was the winning pitcher for Cyril. She struck out four, walked four and allowed two earned runs in seven innings. Roff ace Danleigh Harris suffered the loss. She struck out 11, walked three, hit two batters and allowed six earned runs.
Cyril, now 16-6, is ranked No. 12 in Class A.
Game 1
Roff 2, Hyrdo-Eakly 1
Peyton Owens delivered a clutch two-out, RBI single in the bottom of the fifth inning to break a 1-1 tie and drive in what turned out to be the game-winning run. Owens had half of Roff’s hits, going 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Sophie Eldred went 1-for-2 and scored both of Roff’s runs, while Danleigh Harris had the other RHS hit.
Harris was the winning hurler. She struck out three, walked none and allowed no earned runs in the seven-inning gem.
The Lady Bobcats are 18-9 and ranked No. 13 in Class A.
Keifer edges Stonewall, 4-3
Mazie Flud hit a clutch, two-out, two-RBI double in the bottom of the fifth inning to help the Kiefer Lady Trojans to a 4-3 walk-off victory over Stonewall Friday at the Sterling Tournament.
Stonewall, ranked No. 16 in Class A, fell to 14-7 this fall, while Class 3A Kiefer improved to 20-6.
The Lady Longhorns led 3-1 heading into the bottom of the fourth inning before the Lady Trojans rallied late.
SHS leadoff hitter Lily Wyche paced a six-hit offense, going 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored. Talise Parnell finished 2-for-2 with a walk and an RBI, while Jakobi Worcester and Kayden Alford had Stonewall’s other two hits.
Flud led a six-hit Kiefer offense, going 2-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs. Faith Williams finished 2-for-3 and scored twice for the Lady Trojans.
Flud was also the winning pitcher. She struck out one, walked three and allowed three earned runs in five innings. Parnell absorbed the loss. She struck out five, walked three and allowed four earned runs in 4.2 innings.
Lady Wampus Cats claw past Allen
ATOKA – The Atoka Lady Wampus Catus scored six runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to break open a close game and surge past host Allen 10-2 on Friday.
Atoka led just 4-2 before the big fourth inning.
Maycee Davis led a seven-hit Allen offense, going 2-for-3 with a run scored. Kaylee Davis finished 1-for-2 with an RBI, while Stoney Culley went 1-for-2 with a walk and an RBI. Ava Laden, Taylor Henderson and Addison Bailey had Allen’s other hits.
Allen travels to Pittsburg at 6 p.m. today and heads to Rock Creek at 5 p.m. Thursday.
