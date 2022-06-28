OMAHA, Neb. — Oklahoma flipped the momentum in their favor late, but couldn’t hang on in a 4-2 loss in Game 2 of the Men’s College World Series final Sunday.
In the top of the sixth inning, John Spikerman stepped into the batter’s box with one out and a runner on third base. The right fielder laid down a bunt toward the left foul line and took off for first base.
Ole Miss starting pitcher Mason Elliott didn’t have enough time to throw Jackson Nicklaus out at home plate, and chose to try to make the easy out at first base.
The throw to first was going to be close, but the ball was thrown wide of the first baseman, nearly hitting Spikerman as he reached the bag. He was ruled safe, giving the Sooners a 1-0 lead as Boomer Sooner played over the stadium’s speakers.
It was their first lead through 15 innings in the MCWS final, but the momentum wouldn’t last long.
Moments later, Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco came out of the dugout to protest the call. The Rebels challenged the call on the field, and it was determined that Spikerman came off of the base path and interfered with the throw to first base.
“The rule says that you have to (challenge) within 30 seconds and not be able to look at the video board.” OU head coach Skip Johnson said about the review. “That’s what the rule says. Maybe there’s some discrepancies of it. But that’s what I also love about the game is the human element.”
The ruling not only gave the Rebels their second out of the game, it took away the Sooners’ lone run and forced Nicklaus to return to third base.
According to NCAA Rule 2-51: “if the batter-runner has not touched first base at the time of interference, all runners shall return to the base last occupied at the time of the pitch.”
With only one out on the board, Peyton Graham’s fly out to right field during the next at-bat would’ve advanced the runners, instead the half inning ended with Nicklaus stranded on third base. Four pitches into the bottom of the sixth inning, Ole Miss responded with a solo home run by Jacob Gonzalez to take a 1-0 lead.
The sequence was a major gut punch for a team facing elimination after a 10-3 loss the night before. Still, starting pitcher Cade Horton came right back to retire the final two batters in three pitches.
The Sooners offense was able to build on their sixth inning success with doubles by Jimmy Crooks and Nicklaus to tie the game 1-1. Sebastian Orduno was hit by a pitch and Kendall Pettis was walked to give the Sooners a 2-1 lead.
“Well, I mean, they’re going to fight. That’s one thing that they’ve done all year long,” Johnson said. “They’ve fought and they’ve fought and they’ve fought and they’ve battled and battled. That’s a part of their DNA, and that’s a part of what the University of Oklahoma has taught them to do and our culture has taught them how to do. I’m really proud of those guys.”
But just as quickly as the Sooners took the lead, the Rebels were able to take it right back. Three of the team’s first four batters singled to tie the game 2-2.
Ole Miss scored two more runs on wild pitches to turn a 2-1 deficit into a 4-2 lead with just three outs remaining. Ole Miss reliever Brandon Johnson struck out all three Oklahoma batters in the top of the ninth to secure the program’s first national title.
The Rebels became the first team since LSU in 2000 to win a title game when trailing after seven innings. It was the only game Ole Miss won all season after trailing after the seventh inning.
“What they did and what they accomplished was incredible,” Johnson said about the season. “We’ve got to continue to grow as a team. We’ve got to — I’m just happy in that sense. Mad, pissed off about losing. I’m not happy about that.”
Oklahoma was held to a postseason-low three hits in the game after being held to just five in Game 1. Nicklaus was the only OU batter to come away with more than one hit in the series.
The Sooners finished as the national runners-up for the first time in program history.
