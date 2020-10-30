Cushing clips Ada 23-21

The 13th-ranked Ada Cougars scored a late touchdown and got the ball back in the final seconds but couldn't complete the comeback and dropped a tight 23-21 decision to No. 14 Cushing Friday night at Norris Field.
The Tigers will now finish third in District 4A-2, while Ada will stand in fourth place.
Ada was originally scheduled to hit the road next Thursday for a matchup with Classen SAS, but that game has been canceled. The Cougars are expected to host a playoff game in two weeks.
Trailing 23-14, quarterback Zac Carroll — making his second straight start — tossed a 3-yard TD pass to Andrew Hughes and Philip Jones kicked the PAT to get the Cougars within 23-21 with 3:23 to play.
Ada got the ball back and got one first down on a 13-yard reception by David Johnson but the comeback stopped there.
Ada standout tailback Earltuan Battles suffered an injury after a carry with 6:28 left and lay motionless on the field before being taken to a local hospital via ambulance.
