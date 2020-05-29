Current, summer bowling leagues canceled amidst pandemic scare

According to league coordinator and Monday Night Mixers president Robbin George, there will be no current bowling league continuance and no summer league at all at the Lazer Zone Family Fun Center.
This is due to the coronavirus scare.
George said he is still planning on bowling league to resume again in the fall. Officials are hoping to start those leagues in August, but at this time there is no final word on that.
He and Monday night treasurer, Gary Sipes, have sorted out the payout funds and will disperse checks to team captains unless contacted otherwise.
A complete breakdown of teams’ final standings should accompany the payout checks to each captain. This is a difficult process for the Monday Night Mixers league. That group was about three-quarters of the way through its second session.
The league had voted to have two sessions with standings beginning fresh in the second one. However, the points gained per win should not have been affected and team payouts would be based on total wins.
Tuesday Night Mixers will also be suspending their season and sending out checks in the next few days.
If you have any questions concerning team standings and/or payouts, contact George at (580) 399-2077.
Have a great summer everyone! Stay safe and we hope to see you all in the fall!
