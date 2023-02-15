Cummins' big night helps ECU women knock of SOSU

Ada, OK (74820)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. A few storms may be severe. Low around 30F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. A few storms may be severe. Low around 30F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.