Crowder outslugs Latta in Saturday matchup

LATTA — So it wasn’t the best of home openers for Latta and new head coach Dillon Atkinson. But there’s plenty of season left.
Crowder piled up 12 hits and lefty pitcher Royce Florenzo held the Latta offense in check most of the day in the Demons’ 12-5 victory over the Panthers Saturday afternoon at Eddie Collins Field.
Crowder, ranked No. 16 in Class A, improved to 5-2 on the season, while Latta fell to 1-1. The Demons are coached by Vanoss High School graduate Casey Henry.
“We’ve got to do better offensively. We didn’t have a very good approach at the plate today. But it’s early. We’ll get better,” Atkinson said.
It actually looked like it might be a shootout after the first inning.
Crowder scored four runs to start the game. Jayden Meaux blasted a solo home run with one out and the Demons then pushed across three more runs with two outs.
A walk, an error and a base hit from Collin Cosper loaded the bases for the Demons and then Austin Ives unloaded them with a three-run double to the fence that gave the visitors an early 4-0 lead.
Latta answered in the bottom of the inning. Jackson Presley led off with a solo home run and Tucker Abney followed with a base hit. DJ Van Atten and Cooper Hamilton walked to load the bases before Abney raced home on a wild pitch to cut the Crowder lead in half at 4-2.
With one out, Kale Williams coaxed another walk out of Florenzo to re-load the bases. After a strikeout, Crowder got out of that jam when Sevryn Mills made a nice diving catch of a bloop fly ball off the bat of Latta’s Nik Schroeder that saved at least one more Latta run and ended the inning.
Florenzo retired 11 straight Latta batters leading into the fifth inning. Crowder then pushed across six more runs in the top of that frame to push its lead to 12-2. That CHS outburst was highlighted by back-to-back two-RBI doubles by Meaux and Logan Anderson. Meaux was a thorn in Latta’s side all night, finishing 3-for-3 with two doubles, his home run, three RBIs and three runs scored. He also walked and was hit by a pitch.
The Panthers avoided the run-rule by scoring three times in the bottom of the fifth.
Gehrig strong led off with an infield hit and Tucker Abney drew a one-out walk to start things off for the home team.
Henry then decided to make a pitching change, sending Grady Kitchens — another left-hander — to the hill. He struck out the first batter he faced before Cooper Hamilton lined an RBI double to right-center field that left runners at second and third. Justin Kiker then hit a blooper to shallow right field that fell in between three Crowder players that plated two more Latta runs and sliced the CHS advantage to 12-5.
Latta managed just six total hits in the contest. Hamilton led the way, going 2-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored.
Three other Crowder players joined Meaux with multiple hits. Anderson finished 2-for-5 with three RBIs and a run scored, Ives went 2-for-3 with three RBIs, two walks and a run scored and Collin Cosper finished 2-for-5 with a walk and a run scored.
Freshman Hunter Price absorbed the mound loss for Latta. He walked three, had one strikeout and allowed just two earned runs in 3.1 innings of work.
Florenzo tossed 4.1 innings for Crowder. He struck out four, walked four and surrendered only two LHS hits and two earned runs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.