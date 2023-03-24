Crowder hits two late homers to move past Latta

LATTA — Latta senior Carson Abbott lined a three-run, inside-the-park home run to right field in the bottom of the fourth inning to put the Panthers ahead 3-2.
But Crowder answered with a solo home run from Royce Florenzano to lead off the top of the sixth that tied the game and the Demons won the game after a grand slam by Cooper Allison with two outs in the top of the seventh inning in a 7-3 victory over the host Panthers.
Class B No. 15 Crowder, coached by Vanoss High School graduate Casey Henry, improved to 5-2 on the year, while Latta — ranked No. 7 in Class 2A — dropped to 3-4.
The Panthers were scheduled to host Class 5A McAlester on Thursday before heading to the Sulphur Festival for a pair of games today. Latta is set to meet Heritage Hall at 10 a.m. and Plainview at 2:30 p.m. The Panthers are scheduled to play Durant at 12:15 p.m. Saturday in Sulphur.
Both Latta and Crowder finished their matchup with six total hits each.
Darien Miller was the only LHS player with more than one hit, going 2-for-3 with a walk. Reese Littlefield, Landon Fortner and Deakon Smith had the other Panther hits.
Abbott started the game for the Panthers. He struck out two, walked seven and allowed just one earned run in four innings. Jake Lamack finished up for the hosts. He struck out three, walked one and also allowed just one earned run in three innings of work.
Florenzo started on the mound for Crowder. He struck out nine, walked five and allowed three earned runs in five innings. Allison pitched the final two innings to earn the victory. He struck out four, walked none and allowed just one hit in two scoreless innings.
Florenzo finished 2-for-2 with three walks, two RBIs and three runs scored for Crowder, while Allison went 2-for-5 with four RBIs.
Vanoss tops Stonewall
in seventh inning
STONEWALL — Vanoss scored two runs on an error in the top of the seventh inning and edged Stonewall 6-4 Tuesday at Gibson Field.
Coach Brett Miller’s Wolves improved to 3-4 on the year, while Stonewall dipped to 3-5.
Stonewall is scheduled to host a festival and includes Asher and Velma-Alma beginning at noon today.
Vanoss is off until hosting Coleman at 4:30 p.m. on Monday.
Stonewall out-hit Vanoss 7-6 but couldn’t overcome five errors.
Ryan Guffey led the Longhorns at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a triple, an RBI and a run scored. Mika Matt, Garrett Gambrel, Angel Guttierrez and Kaden Romines also had hits for the home team.
Brayden Cannon finished 2-for-4 with a double, a walk and an RBI to pace the VHS offense. Matt Wood went 2-for-2 with a walk and two runs scored for the Wolves. Cole Reeder and Jaxon Austin had the other Vanoss hits.
Wood was the winning pitcher for the Wolves. He struck out two, walked five and allowed four earned runs in 6.1 innings.
Guffey was the Stonewall starter. He struck out five, walked four and allowed one earned run in 5.1 innings. Tyler Larsh finished up with three strikeouts and three walks over the final 1.2 innings.
