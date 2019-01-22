Crimson Storm stops East Central win streak

For the first time since the 2013-14 season, Southern Nazarene has swept the season series with East Central, outlasting the Tigers 63-60 Saturday afternoon inside the Kerr Activities Center.
East Central saw a nine-game winning streak come to a halt, falling to 12-4 overall and 7-3 in the Great American Conference, while the Crimson Storm improved to 7-9 and 6-4.
After shooting just 25 percent from the floor in the first half, the Crimson Storm rallied from an 18-point first-half deficit and took down the Tigers on their home floor. SNU committed nine turnovers in the first 20 minutes and East Central shot 48 percent from the floor, including 44 percent from behind the arc.
The Tigers went into the break with a seemingly commanding 36-22 lead.
The second half was a different story, as Southern Nazarene shot 11-for-21 (52 percent) from the floor and held ECU to 7-of-30 (23 percent) over the final two frames.
The visitors outscored the Tigers 17-9 in the third period to get within 45-39. ECU hit just 3-of-16 (18 percent) field goals during that SNU run.
The fourth period also belonged to the Crimson Storm, which shot 55 percent from the field and 66 percent from beyond the arc. SNU outscored the hosts 24-15 to end the game and surge to the victory.
Senior guard Adrienne Berry scored a game-high 22 points on 7-of-11 shooting, including 4-of-7 shooting from downtown. Berry also added nine rebounds in the contest. Alexus Jones was magnificent in orchestrating the Storm offense, as she tallied 12 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists in the game. Abby Niehues chipped in 12 points as well to go along with seven rebounds and two blocks.
Lakin Preisner finished with 16 points and nine rebounds to lead the East Central offense, while Madison Rehl followed with 11 points and six boards. Sam Schwab was productive off the bench with eight points.
The Tigers suffered their first loss since a 65-58 setback to Southern Naz on Dec. 1.
The Crimson Storm sank 23-of-32 free throws, while ECU went 13-of-15 from the line.
ECU returns home at 5:30 p.m. Thursday against Henderson State.
The Ada News Sports Editor, Jeff Cali, contributed to this report.
