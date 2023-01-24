Crimson Storm charges past ECU men

BETHANY — The East Central University men’s basketball team dropped a 67-51 decision to Southern Nazarene University Saturday afternoon at Sawyer Center.
Southern Nazarene improved to 13-3 overall and 9-1 in the Great American Conference, while ECU dropped to 9-7 and 4-6.
“We weren’t our best today. Give SNU credit for that,” head Coach Daniel Wheeler said. “I thought we gave a good effort but just did not do enough to win.
ECU started out slow in the first half, falling behind 8-0 to SNU before a pair of free throws from Luke Harper finally got the Tigers on the board.
The Tigers began to chip away at the lead to make it a six-point deficit (13-7) with just under 12 minutes until halftime, but the Storm proceeded to build momentum.
At the break, SNU would eventually lead 38-14.
Five straight points from Quinton Johnson II opened the second half for the Tigers as they started clawing their way back into the game. ECU fought to close the gap to 17 points (57-40) with six minutes to play, but this would be as close as it came for the Tigers until the end. =
“We have a quick turnaround, so we will need to bounce back,” Wheeler said.
ECU hosted rival Southeastern on Monday.
Johnson led the Tigers in double-figures with 13 points. He went 4-for-12 from the field while adding five boards.
Barron Tanner, Jr. finished with nine points, going 3-for-9 from the floor and adding six rebounds, while Keyon Thomas was close behind with 8 points.
