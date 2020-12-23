Creed Humphrey headlines Sooners' All-Big 12 honorees

NORMAN — For the fifth consecutive year, an Oklahoma offensive lineman was honored as the best in the Big 12.
The conference unveiled its All-Big 12 awards and teams on Wednesday. And Creed Humphrey, OU’s junior center, earned the league’s Offensive Linemen of the Year award for the second time in as many years.
Humphrey, a Shawnee native, is the conference’s first back-to-back winner since former OU left tackle Orlando Brown won in 2016 and ‘17. Former Sooner lineman Dru Samia earned the honor in 2018, sharing the award with Kansas State’s Dalton Risner and West Virginia’s Yodny Cajuste.
Humphrey was OU’s lone individual award recipient, but he was joined on the All-Big 12 first team by fullback Jeremiah Hall and kicker Gabe Bkric.
Hall, a junior from Charlotte, North Carolina, recorded 173 receiving yards on 15 catches and scored on five touchdown receptions over OU’s nine regular-season contests.
Brkic, who was an honorable mention for Special Teams Player of the Year, has made 16 of 21 field-goal attempts with a long of 51 and made all 40 of his extra-point tries.
The Sooner defense didn’t have any first-team selections, but Ronnie Perkins, Isaiah Thomas and Perrion Winfrey earned second-team honors as defensive linemen. OU senior cornerback Tre Brown also grabbed a second-team selection.
On offense, freshman receiver Marvin Mims and offensive lineman Adrian Ealy received second-team honors.
Mims, who leads OU with 482 yards receiving via 29 catches, received an honorable mention for Offensive Freshman of the Year. Sooner defensive back D.J. Graham received the same acknowledgement as a Defensive Freshman of the Year candidate.
OU quarterback Spencer Rattler didn’t receive an All-Big 12 selection, despite leading the league in pass completion percentage (68.5%), passing yards (2,512) and efficiency (174.7). He was second only to Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger for passing touchdowns with 24 — Ehlinger had 25.
Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy was the league’s first-team quarterback and Ehlinger the second-team option. Rattler was also denied Offensive Freshman of the Year, losing out to Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn.
While it was a less than eventful awards release for tenth-ranked OU (7-2, 6-2 Big 12), the team it will face in the Big 12 championship on Saturday, No. 6 Iowa State (8-2, 8-1), stole the show with five of the individual honors.
Iowa State running back Breece Hall and linebacker Mike Rose were named the league’s top offensive and defensive players. Cyclones receiver Xavier Hutchinson received the Offensive Newcomer of the Year award, defensive back Isheem Young earned Defensive Co-Freshman of the Year honors and head coach Matt Campbell was named the league’s Chuck Neinas Coach of the Year.
Other individual honorees include West Virginia linebacker Tony Fields II (Defensive Newcomer of the Year), TCU defensive lineman Khari Coleman (Co-Defensive Freshman of the Year), Baylor returner Trestan Ebner (Special Teams Player of the Year) and West Virginia’s Darius Stills (Defensive Lineman of the Year).
