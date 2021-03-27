Mother Nature had Stonewall head softball coach Shanna Davidson all stressed out around 7:30 p.m. Thursday morning.
Davidson had 13 teams waiting to make the trip to Stonewall, America, to compete in the 2021 Beast of the East slowpitch tournament.
It had rained off and on early Thursday morning and both the top field and the bottom field at Stonewall were soaked.
After evaluating the top field, Davidson and her helpers — among them were Stonewall assistant softball coach Jeff Parnell, baseball coach Chuck Barton and boys basketball coach Wes Moreland — it was quickly determined that the top field wasn’t going to be available to host any games. It was a muddy mess.
So it was off to the bottom field with 20 or so bags of Quick Dry.
Just a few minutes after it looked like the bottom field was ready to go, another rain shower appeared and pretty much undid most of the work they had just completed.
“It was crazy,” Davidson said.
And of course, all the while Davidson had to try and keep 13 other schools, the Stonewall administration and her own players up to date with the tournament’s progress. Crazy indeed.
“I have a group text and I was sending out information as fast as I could. I had to call about umpires. I had to inform my players. I did my best to keep everybody in the loop,” she said.
Athletic director Brian Davis made a second trip to Davis, Oklahoma, to get more Quick Dray. At the end of the day, about 75 backs were used to help remove all the moisture.
How muddy was it? Sports Editor Jeff Cali parked his Kia Sportage just up from the tennis courts and got stuck. An army of Stonewall junior high baseball players tried to push the Kia out but was unsuccessful. It finally took Stonewall junior Cody Wallace and his pickup to get Cali rolling again.
“I think with the sun out now, we’ll be good to go. I hope it doesn’t rain any more,” Davidson said.
It was a beautiful day in Stonewall on Friday. There were seven games played on each field.
The action continues today at 11 a.m. and ends with a 4:50 p.m. championship game. The forecast looks good.
Davidson said she turned the bracket into true double-elimination format which eliminated four games.
Powerhouses fill the bracket
Many have said that winning a Beast of the East title is tougher than winning a state championship. This year is no different.
“It’s unreal. Out of 14 teams, 11 are ranked in their classes and most of them are Top 10 in their classes,” Davidson said. “It’s pretty stout. But that’s the tradition in this tournament. We try to get the best teams we can in it.”
Some of the ranked teams in the field include Washington, No. 4 in Class 4A; Stuart, No. 11 in Class 2A; Latta, No. 7 in Class 4A; Sulphur, No. 3 in Class 5A; Kingston, No. 11 in Class 5A; Byng, No. 16 in Class 5A; Kiowa, No. 3 in Class 2A; Roff, No. 1 in Class A; and Caddo, No. 8 in Class 3A.
Slow beginning for Stonewall
Heading into the Beast of the East the Stonewall Lady Longhorns had won just four of their first 12 games.
However, their schedule has included one ranked team after another. In fact, Stonewall has battled 10 ranked foes so far.
“Our record doesn’t look good but we’ve played some good games and we’ve played tough competition,” Davidson said. “I think we can still go compete with those teams. We play tough teams and hopefully we can turn it around. It will only make us better.”
Two of Stonewall’s wins have come against Class A No. 9 Caney and Class A No. 12 Battiest. They lost 10-9 to Class 2A No. 19 Soper and fell to Class 5A No. 14 Byng 17-12 in a slugfest.
“We’ve put up some good showings. We have our days where we hit it really well and we have our days where we can’t get it past the pitcher and shortstop,” Davidson said. “It just depends on which team shows up. I think we can go compete with just about anybody.”
