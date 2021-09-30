The Ada High football team will look to keep its momentum rolling in the right direction when No. 9 Blanchard comes to town for a Week 5 District 4A-2 showdown.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Norris Field.
It will be a homecoming of sorts for veteran Blanchard head coach Jeff Craig, who played for and coached at East Central University.
Craig said he’s looking forward to returning to his old stomping grounds.
“I always enjoy coming back to Ada and seeing all the familiar faces even though the last couple of trips haven’t been kind to us on the field,” Craig told The Ada News. “It’s just a great atmosphere for high school football”.
Ada head coach Brad O’Steen said Craig’s influence is one of the things that makes the Lions so tough year in and year out. Blanchard enters the game with a 3-1 mark. After losing to Noble 41-23 to open the season, the Lions have reeled off three straight wins over Elgin (35-7), Newcastle (20-13) and John Marshall (42-13).
“Coach Craig does a great job. Their kids are disciplined and fundamentally sound,” O’Steen said.
Craig played football at ECU from 1983-1987 and quarterbacked the Tigers during the 1985-87 seasons. He started his coaching career at ECU as a part of the staff in 1988 and then again from 1991-93 when the Tigers were crowned 1993 NAIA national champions.
The Ada High coaching staff expects Blanchard to try to sling the ball around with sophomore quarterback Carson Cooksey — who has already thrown for nearly 1,000 yards this season — at the controls.
“They run a spread-style offense. They have a young quarterback right now that’s running the offense for them and have some very talented receivers. They have a few very talented offensive linemen,” he said. “They’re pretty balanced but we feel like their strength is throwing the football.
Cooksey has completed 57-of-83 passes for 927 yards and six touchdowns and only two interceptions.
The Lions feature a talented receiving corps that includes four players with over 100 yards. The BHS playmaker is Jaxon Laminack, who has 17 catches for 320 yards and five touchdowns. One of his TD passes covered 97 yards. Lincoln Smith is a speedy senior who has a team-high 19 catches for 308 yards and two scores. Gabe Barres has 17 grabs for 189 yards and two scores, while freshman Brayson Carter has six catches for 120 yards.
Leading the Blanchard rushing attack is junior Zack Garrett with 39 carries for 84 yards and two touchdowns. Bryson Frazier has just 36 yards on 21 carries but has also found the end zone twice.
Seniors Cody Lemons (5-11, 220), Kamden Smith (5-11, 260) and Dalton Bardsher (5-10, 260) anchor the BHS offensive line.
“We have to get after their quarterback and put pressure on him and try to get to him and make him throw it fast,” O’Steen said.
O’Steen said Blanchard makes very few mistakes on defense.
“Defensively, they run a 3-4 scheme and they’re just a solid, disciplined defense,” he said. “You pretty much know what you’re going to get from them. They’re a good football team.”
O’Steen said his team needs to win the turnover battle to be successful against the high-powered Lions.
“We always talk about playing four quarters of Cougar football and we didn’t necessarily do that last Friday (in Ada’s 41-27 win at Tecumseh). We played Cougar football a lot ... but we can’t turn the football over. We had four turnovers and we can not do that,” he explained.
“To me, the keys are no turnovers for us and create some turnovers on defense,” O’Steen continued. “We have to be sound and not put ourselves in bad situations on special teams.”
Ada and Blanchard have met just three times and the Cougars lead the series 2-1. Blanchard defeated Ada 33-0 last season in a road contest.
Murray probable
Ada senior Josh Murray had surgery to repair a broken hand on Monday but was at practice Tuesday and Wednesday and is probably going to play against Blanchard Friday night.
Hot Diggity Dog
Looking for a bite to eat before Friday night’s big football game? The Ada High School cheerleaders are hosting a Hot Diggity Dog Cheer Cookout from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the Koi Ishto Stadium parking lot. Cost is $5 per person and includes a hot dog, a cookie and a drink.
All proceeds will benefit the AHS Cheer Booster Club.
Tickets for sale
Tickets for Friday’s Ada versus Blanchard football game are on sale at the Board Office and Ada High School Maintenance Building.
Football Season Tickets and All-Sport Passes are also still available.
For more information, contact Dorcas Compton at (580) 310-7245.
