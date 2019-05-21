Cowgirls earn first NCAA Super Regional berth since 2011

STILLWATER — During the postgame press conference, Kenny Gajewski took a long pause before choking up and shedding a few tears before answering the question.
The fourth-year Oklahoma State softball coach was quite emotional during his response about a decision he had to make, and how the end result helped his team lock up its second-ever NCAA Super Regional berth.
Gajewski’s Cowgirls defeated Tulsa, 2-1, Saturday. The victory earned them their first Super Regional berth since 2011.
For Gajewski, it was tears of joy and tears of sadness for the tough decision he made. Heading to Cowgirl Stadium on Saturday morning, he didn’t know who he was going to start in the designated player role – a spot that bats but doesn’t play the field.
For most of the season, it’s been senior Taylor Lynch, who has played through a torn ACL during her final year as a Cowgirl. Lynch is batting .260 with the fewest number of hits of any OSU player with at least 50 games played, which is eight Cowgirls.
Instead of playing the senior, Gajewski opted for junior Sydney Springfield, who’s started in only 14 games after transferring from LSU. Springfield, who entered the game hitting .258, has primarily been used in crucial pinch-hit situations, where she’s often delivered throughout the season.
“I had a tough time this week, because we’d made some tough choices in the lineup,” Gajewski said. “We’ve sat Lynch, and it’s tough when you care about kids. I’ve lost sleep. (Springfield) has earned it. She’s had big hit after big hit. I’m a loyal guy and sometimes my loyalty goes a little too far at times, I think. I’ve been wanting to play Syd more and I’ve been wanting Taylor to get going, and it’s hard to work through all that.
“When we were done with this game, I told Taylor in front of the whole team, I’m proud of her how she handled this, and I’m proud of Sydney the way she’s continued to come in here when she gets chances and has good at-bats and come through. She’s been in this moment. This is not her first show. This is why she came here. … My biggest strength, at times, is my heart and my biggest weakness, at times, is my heart.”
His decision paid off. In the fourth inning, speedy freshman Kiley Naomi hit a one-out double to the left-field corner. Two batters laters, Springfield drilled a low line drive to center field.
Naomi sprinted around third base and slid safely into home plate. Her run – and Springfield’s RBI single – put the Cowgirls up 2-1, and ultimately became the winning run in a game much different than the 13-10 game the two teams played Friday afternoon.
“I think we all love each other,” Springfield said. “Anyone who steps into the box has everyone with them in every at-bat we take. It’s nice to sit back and know that all your hard work has paid off. Like we said, ‘It’s for the girls.’ It’s nice to look at the dugout and look at everybody and just know that we are in it together.”
Springfield was one of two transfers to come up big Saturday. Senior Samantha Show came to OSU for her final season after leaving Texas A&M. The often-seen pitcher known for her bat flips and clutch home runs scored the game-tying run in the third inning.
After Tulsa jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning, Show hit a two-out single in the third inning. Fellow senior Madi Sue Montgomery followed with an RBI double off the left-field wall. Show sprinted around the bases and tied the game.
On the mound, Show was once again dominant. After surrendering a leadoff double that scored Tulsa’s lone run, she allowed only three more hits during the next six innings.
Show struck out only a single batter but walked no one. Most of Tulsa’s outs were ground balls that the OSU infield handled and delivered.
The only controversy came in the top of the seventh inning. Tulsa’s Rylie Spell led off with a single before pinch hitter Jesse Smith hit a ground ball to Montgomery, who tagged Spell and threw to first baseman Michaela Richbourg for the double play.
One problem. Montgomery tagged Spell with her glove, but the ball was in her right hand. After an umpire’s meeting, Spell was allowed to take second base, but Smith was out.
In the end, it was all for naught, as the next two batters grounded out and popped out to Montgomery for the final out. Spell was left on third base.
“I was like, ‘Look this ball in and catch it, please,’” Montgomery said of the last out. “I thought it was never going to come down. It felt like it was up there forever. It was a really cool moment that we got to celebrate that at home.”
