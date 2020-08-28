Cowgirl basketball star Vivian Gray leaves program

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State’s women’s basketball team just lost a lot of stat sheet production and red hair.
Vivian Gray, who has led the Cowgirls in scoring the last two seasons, is no longer with the team, the program has confirmed to the News Press. Gray has entered the NCAA transfer portal as a graduate and will be eligible immediately at her next school.
She is no longer listed on the team roster on the official OSU website.
The senior forward from Argyle, Texas, was the fastest Cowgirl to reach 1,000 career points, and she did so in just 51 games. She received AP honorable mention All-American honors following the 2019-20 season that didn’t include a postseason, and she was a unanimous All-Big 12 selection in back-to-back years. She was second in the Big 12 last season with 19.3 points per game, as well as an average of 4.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists.
Along with the scoring prowess, Gray gave the Cowgirls talent on the defensive side of the ball, contributing 60 blocks and 85 steals in her two-year OSU career.
In addition, the 2018 Big 12 Newcomer of the Year showed her dependability in the orange and black, as she started all 60 games she appeared in for the Cowgirls in the past two seasons.
She joins her sister, Olivia, and Bryn Gerlich as recent departures from the program.
Gerlich announced Aug. 20 that she was transferring to conference rival Texas Tech to play for her mother Krista, who took the Red Raider head coaching job earlier this month.
Gerlich, a junior forward, logged 232 minutes for OSU last season, averaging two points per game. Olivia Gray registered just one point in her 15 appearances in two years for the Cowgirls, and she is no longer listed on the roster despite having a year of eligibility left.
Vivian Gray’s transfer leaves a massive hole in OSU’s projected starting lineup for the upcoming season. The Cowgirls will most likely look to freshmen Taylen Collins and Ruthie Udoumoh to fill the gap left at the forward position.
On offense, Natasha Mack most likely becomes the team’s top option. Mack was just behind Gray in scoring last year, averaging 17.6 points per game.
OSU coach Jim Littell has yet to publicly comment on Gray’s departure.
