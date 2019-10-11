Coweta club pounces on Lady Cougars

DURANT — Ada High football team: We didn’t play very well in a 14-13 loss to Coweta earlier this year.
Ada High softball team: Hold my root beer.
The Lady Cougars committed six errors and two pitchers combined for eight walks and a hit batter and the Lady Tigers scored 11 runs in the top of the second in Coweta’s 29-3 win at the Class 5A Regional Tournament in Durant Wednesday afternoon.
Earlier in the day, the host Durant club pulled away late for a 12-2 victory.
The Lady Cougars ended their fall season at 7-17.
In the winner’s-bracket game, host Durant edged Coweta 1-0.
Game 2
Coweta 29, Ada 3
Kayley Iott and Bailey Cooper both clubbed home runs to pace a 22-hit Coweta offense.
Coweta jumped on Ada with five runs in the top of the first inning before the Lady Cougars answered with a single run in the bottom of the frame.
Amaya Frizell hit a two-out single to center field and raced home on an RBI double by Katey Read to trim the CHS deficit to 5-1.
The Lady Tigers had four extra base hits in the 11-run explosion in the top of the second, including a two-run homer by Cooper.
Frizell and Read accounted for Ada’s final two runs in the bottom of the fourth. Frizzell led off the inning with a base hit, and Read crushed a two-run homer.
Read finished 2-for-2 with three RBIs, while Frizell also went 2-for-2 and scored twice. No other Ada player had a hit.
Iott went a perfect 4-for-4 with her homer, a triple, four RBIs and four runs scored. Cooper finished 3-for-3 with four RBIs, four runs scored and two walks.
Ashlyn Oswald also had a big day for Coweta (18-14), going 3-for-3 with a double, four RBIs and three runs scored. Madison Wheat went 3-for-3 with two RBIs, a walk and four runs scored from the top of the CHS lineup.
Alyssa Colungo absorbed the pitching loss for Ada and got relief help from Frizell.
Tarun Robinson pitched three innings for the win. She struck out five, walked none and gave up one earned run.
Game 1
Durant 12, Ada 2 (Game 1)
A 2-for-3 effort with a double and one RBI by Katey Read wasn’t enough as the Lady Cougars dropped their regional opener in six innings.
Avery Brown (1-for-2 with a run scored), Kinsley Goza (1-for-3 with a run scored) and Amaya Frizell (1-for-3) had the other Ada hits.
The Lady Lions compiled 14 hits and received a home run from Hannah Kaler.
Isie Cox and Carlie Sanders combined for a five-hitter for Durant (23-13). Cox struck out five and didn’t walk a batter in five shutout innings.
The Lady Cougars fell victim to four errors in the contest. Alyssa Colungo took the loss.
Abi Gregory went 3-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored, while Kalee Rush finished 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and two rus scored. Cox helped her own cause by popping two doubles and driving in three runs from the top of the DHS batting order.
Brian Johnson contributed to this report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.