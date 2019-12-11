Cowboys to face familiar foe, assistant coach at Texas Bowl

STILLWATER — A former conference foe, a recruiting hotbed and an assistant coach scorned.
Oklahoma State’s 14th consecutive bowl game will have plenty of intrigue.
Sunday, the Cowboys were announced to have accepted an invite to the Texas Bowl in Houston, where they will take on former Big 12 Conference opponent Texas A&M in NRG Stadium – the home of the NFL’s Houston Texans.
“We’re really excited to play in the Texas Bowl,” Cowboy coach Mike Gundy said Sunday. “We’ve got a number of players on our team – I think it’s close to 65 right now – that are from the state of Texas, obviously all the way down to the Houston area.
“We’ve got over 25,000 active alumni south of Stillwater … through Texas all the way down to Houston, so it’s a great location for us.”
OSU has been linked to the bowl for weeks with bowl projections, and it’s understandable with how important the city in which the bowl is hosted for OSU for both recruiting and a large alumni base.
OSU has traditionally tapped into the Houston market for recruiting, though it’s not as deep on the current roster.
Redshirt senior cornerback Kemah Siverand – who graduated from Texas A&M with two years of eligibility, which he has used at OSU – is a Cypress, Texas, native in the Houston suburb.
Redshirt senior receiver Taje Williams is from the Houston suburb of Pearland, Texas, and went to Blinn Junior College before arriving in Stillwater. Williams has only played one game this year.
“We’ve had great tradition down there. We just don’t have as many as we used to based on Texas A&M’s departure to the SEC – that changed recruiting down there a little bit,” Gundy said. “That drew more SEC teams into that part of Texas, so we don’t go down there as much, but we still get really quality players from there.”
With how deep the roots of Gundy’s coaching tree stretch across the country, it has become nearly a yearly occurrence with the Cowboys facing a former Gundy assistant coach.
But this year may be a little different.
Standing across the field in Aggies gear will be an OSU alumnus with some knowledge of Gundy’s Cowboys.
Texas A&M’s first-year offensive line coach, Josh Henson, was Gundy’s offensive line coach the previous two years – after being an offensive analyst for a year at his alma mater. Henson joined Jimbo Fisher’s staff – getting a lucrative pay bump – less than two weeks after Henson was believed to have been passed over to be OSU’s offensive coordinator, which was offered to Sean Gleeson.
“He knows all of our players. He can give a pretty detailed description of everybody on the field,” Gundy said. “I don’t think that’s going to change any at all.”
During Henson’s short stint in Stillwater, he helped replenish an empty cupboard of offensive linemen. Four of OSU’s linemen in the two-deep were brought in by Henson, including right guard Bryce Bray – who has started in all but one game this year with action at both tackle positions, along with right guard.
Henson also scooped an offensive lineman out of the city in which the two teams will play. Redshirt freshman Tyrese Williams, a 6-foot-3, 300-pounder who played late in the McNeese game this year, graduated from Cypress Ridge in Houston.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.