Cowboys' Super Regional times announced

The Oklahoma State baseball team will continue its quest for a College World Series berth at 2 p.m. Friday in Lubbock, Texas, it was announced Tuesday morning.
OSU defeated Connecticut, 3-1, on Monday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark to win the Oklahoma City Regional. The Cowboys hosted the NCAA Regional, but had to move it from Stillwater to OKC because of field conditions at Allie P. Reynolds Stadium.
A Carson McCusker two-run double in the sixth inning put the Cowboys up 3-1. Pitchers Joe Lienhard and Peyton Battenfield kept the Huskies to only a single run in the championship game.
The Cowboys will now take on Big 12 Conference foe Texas Tech in the NCAA Lubbock Super Regional. The best-of-three series begins Friday afternoon and will continue at 5 p.m. Saturday, with the if-necessary game set for 5 p.m. Sunday.
The last time OSU reached a Super Regional was 2016, when it won the Columbia (South Carolina) Super Regional in two games, earning a CWS berth.
Three Cowboys were named to the OKC Regional All-Tournament Team. Outfielder Trevor Boone was chosen as the Most Outstanding Player. Second baseman Hueston Morrill and pitcher Jensen Elliott were also named to the all-tournament team.
