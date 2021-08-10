Cowboys open fall camp with health in mind

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State football hasn’t taken any drastic steps yet with the Delta variant of COVID-19 spreading across the country as the Cowboys opened fall camp Friday.
Helping that cause is the amount of players and coaches within the system who have already taken the vaccine.
“We haven’t altered anything other than being very cautious with the virus,” said Cowboy coach Mike Gundy, who spoke with the media prior to Friday’s practice. “We’re over 80 percent vaccinated.”
According to Gundy, the program hasn’t done anything like last fall – where protocols were in place to create a bubble around the athletic programs – but there are some protocols for those who have not yet been vaccinated.
“Players that aren’t vaccinated are in a mask policy, and the others move about freely,” Gundy said. “There’s some freedom in that if you’re vaccinated, you don’t have to wear a mask in our facility, if you’re not, you do have to wear a mask. …
“Players that aren’t vaccinated will be tested twice a week, which has already started.”
According to Oklahoma State senior offensive lineman Josh Sills, the debate about getting vaccinated has grown within the team to the point there has been an increased percentage of players getting vaccinated.
“I think the biggest thing that I’ve noticed is just people on the team don’t want to be known as ‘that guy’ that would happen to test positive and then primary contact for other guys,” Sills said. “I know in our room, it was four or five guys that had gotten the vaccine, and if one person would have tested positive, they would have wiped us out. Now, you can’t reschedule games like last year, you have to forfeit.
“So I think guys were looking at it from ‘I don’t want to be that guy,’ but more importantly, they’re realizing the potential that we have this year and the team we have, we can truly do something special. So they’re putting the team before themselves, kind of.”
In terms of health for players aside from the virus, Gundy said his team heads into the fall camp relatively healthy.
There were several players – mostly on the defensive side – that were held out of spring practice to either rehab or just let nagging injuries heal, but the head man said those players are cleared and will eventually work their way back into the brunt of practice.
“We’ll acclimate them slowly, but they’re all ready to go,” Gundy said. “We’ll try to bring them along over the next seven to 10 days – the reason being most of those guys are veterans, so we have a good feel for who they are and what they’re going to do.
“So we don’t need to just throw them out there. We’ll just bring them in a little slower, but they’re released and ready to go.”
The team will just be in helmets and shorts for the first week of fall camp, with Thursday being the scheduled date of the team’s first padded practice.
The NCAA instituted multiple new rules for practice in an attempt to protect the health of players – including fewer padded practices – but according to Gundy, the new rules won’t have a huge impact on their regular routine because many of the rules he had instituted within his own program years ago.
“We’ve been doing this for eight or 10 years,” Gundy said at Big 12 Football Media Days in July. “There are a certain number of days that you only wear a helmet and what they call spider pads, that’s actually an addition for us because we would have six or seven days in August where we didn’t have anything on but a helmet.
“So for us to put the spiders on is an addition, and I think that’s good because that keeps you from getting a little bit of trauma to your shoulders with the big guys – because they still go at it.”
