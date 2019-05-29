Cowboys' NCAA Regional moved to Bricktown

STILLWATER – Since winning the Big 12 Conference Tournament championship Sunday in Oklahoma City, there’s been some good and bad news regarding the Oklahoma State baseball program.
A couple of hours after their second conference tournament title in three years, the Cowboys learned they would be one of 16 NCAA Regional hosts this week. That’s all they knew, as the rankings were released Monday morning.
In anticipation of the NCAA Tournament selection show, the Cowboys hosted a watch party inside the Allie P. Reynolds Stadium clubhouse. The Cowboys quickly learned early in the show they weren’t one of the top eight national seeds, which will host next week’s Super Regional best-of-three series should they win this week’s NCAA Regional – also on their home field.
OSU was one spot from being a national seed.
Big 12 foe Texas Tech, which won the regular-season conference title, earned the No. 8 seed. OSU was announced as the No. 9 seed, which means the two Big 12 schools could face off again at a Super Regional in Lubbock, Texas, if both should advance.
“Yeah, I was actually kind of shocked,” OSU senior catcher Colin Simpson said. “We were in the talk and I don’t pay a lot of attention to numbers, but I heard we have the No. 2 strength of schedule and our RPI was No. 7 or something like that. I’d definitely say more than just me were pretty shocked we didn’t get a national seed.”
Although the Cowboys weren’t named a national seed, they were one of three Big 12 teams – along with Texas Tech and West Virginia – to be named a regional host. It’s the first time OSU will host an NCAA Regional since 2015 and the third time since seventh-year coach Josh Holliday returned to his alma mater.
However, the news came Monday morning that the Stillwater Regional won’t actually be played at Allie P. Reynolds Stadium, which is in its final season after opening in 1981.
The amount of rainfall recently – more than 12 inches since May 15 according to an OSU release – has made the outfield of Reynolds Stadium unplayable.
Thus, OSU will host the Oklahoma City Regional at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, beginning at noon Friday, when Nebraska and Connecticut play. OSU will play Harvard at 6 p.m. Friday in the first round.
“Obviously we had every intention of playing here, but as you know, weather is not something you can control,” Holliday said. “The amount of rain we’ve received in the past week, as well as what’s on the way, the facility and the risk of it not being playable on the outfield is just something we couldn’t afford to risk. We’re thankful that Oklahoma City is giving us a chance to host this great tournament in a ballpark and a setting that will be awesome. As much as we’d love to play here, we’re very much looking forward to playing at a place where we have great memories. Kids have great imagery right now in their minds of Bricktown and the crowd there and the overall experience we had.”
On Monday, Holliday said the Cowboys hadn’t been at home since Tuesday, when they left for the week in OKC. During that time, the OSU grounds crew worked to get the field ready for this week, but several inches of rain to already soaked ground that doesn’t drain well has created a problem.
“Sometimes you have to take situations as they come and make the very best of them, and that’s exactly what we’re doing. The administration has been awesome getting this put together in a short amount of time. We appreciate the NCAA working with us to make sure that our team gets a chance to host a regional in an area that’s to our advantage from the standpoint of sharing it with our fans and playing in a great facility,” Holliday said.
Holliday and his players are hoping for another large crowd for this week’s regional, especially since OSU fans will be in OKC, watching the Cowgirl softball team at the Women’s College World Series at Hall of Fame Stadium.
The OKC softball and baseball facilities are just 10 minutes apart.
“It’s fantastic, and I hope we can set some crazy records this weekend for fans in that area going to see the softball team and coming over to Bricktown,” Holliday said. “Why not? Let’s paint Oklahoma City orange for a weekend.”
