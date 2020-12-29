COVID-19 takes blame for football prediction outcomes

The 2020 Ada News Football Prediction Race came to an end, but what an exciting finish it was.
Newcomer Kenny Morrison, Ada High sports radio guy, held off an epic rally by yours truly to claim the 2020 football prediction race championship.
Morrison held a four-game lead heading into Week 15 but this sports writer reeled off a 9-1 mark over the last 10 contest but still finished two games back.
LSU’s wild 53-48 come-from-behind victory over Ole Miss proved to be the difference. Ole Miss led 48-40 midway through the fourth quarter but the Tigers scored two touchdowns in the final 5:31 to keep the title in Morrison’s hands.
Morrison finished atop the standing with an overall record of 83-56 (59.7%). The Sports Editor was next at 81-58 (58.3%). The revolving guests captured third place with a 75-64 (54.0%) mark.
That brings us to a three-way logjam for fourth place. Full-Time Guests James Myers and Jaymeson Kennedy — bitter prediction race rivals — tied with Ada News General Manager Maurisa Nelson for fourth place. All three had identical 74-65 (53.2%) records.
“I can’t believe this year is happening. I can’t pick anything right,” Myers said when he was lurking in the 6th-place spot in the standings with two weeks left. “This has been a miserable, awful year. I blame COVID!”
Kennedy, who desperately wanted to finish ahead of Myers in the prediction race, was also saddened by his finish. He went 3-7 in Week 15 to allow both Myers and Nelson to catch him.
“I can’t believe I let the prediction Grinch James Myers catch me in the end. I should have never gone for all of those upsets,” he said. “But at least I gained the support of some Ada fans this year. I’ll get Myers in 2021. I blame COVID!”
Poor new Ada News editor and current Pauls Valley Democrat editor Mike Arie finished in the dank, dark cellar at 68-71 (48.9%) record.
“I blame COVID! I blame COVID! I blame COVID!” Arie screamed.
The 2020 Ada News Bowl Predictions contest began with Saturday’s three games. It’s good to see Morrison start off at 1-2 and in last place.
The bowl picks were supposed to be published in the Saturday, Dec. 26, edition of The Ada News but layout girl Samantha Spears forgot to include that page. So we’re publishing it in today’s section.
“I blame COVID!” Spears said.
