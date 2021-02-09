COVID-19 puts big OU-Baylor matchup on hold

NORMAN — Oklahoma and Baylor planned to meet inside Lloyd Noble Center at 5 p.m. next Wednesday. The top-10 clash, however, is on hold.
The programs announced their game on Feb. 10 has been postponed after Baylor paused basketball activities due to COVID-19 protocol.
The Big 12 Conference, in collaboration with the schools, will attempt to reschedule the game; though, the regular season is quickly nearing its end.
The ninth-ranked Sooners (11-5, 6-4 Big 12) have eight games before their conference tournament begins in March. Of OU’s remaining eight, Baylor is one of three ranked opponents the program was due to face.
The schools have met once already this season in Waco, Texas. The second-ranked Bears (17-0) prevailed 76-61.
Since the Sooners’ road loss to the Bears, they’ve won five of seven contests, including top-10 wins over Kansas, Texas and Alabama. Prior to meeting the Bears, OU defeated West Virginia, also in the top 10 at the time.
The Sooners’ win over the Crimson Tide capped a five-game winning streak before OU fell this past Monday to Texas Tech in Lubbock.
OU will look to bounce back at 11 a.m. today when Iowa State (2-10) visits Norman.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.