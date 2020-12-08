COVID-19 knocks Allen out of conference tournament

ROFF — The 2020 Pontotoc Conference Tournament will continue tonight but the Allen High School basketball teams won’t be included.
Allen school officials found out Monday morning that a player from both the boys and girls squads tested positive for COVID-19.
“We had a positive case on both the boys and girls teams,” Allen athletic director Chad Colbert confirmed to The Ada News. “The health department advised us to shut down until Dec. 18.”
That means Allen will also miss a pair of road games against Pontotoc Conference teams next week — Dec. 14 at Stratford and Dec. 18 at Roff.
Roff athletic director Steve Kile said the Stratford JV team will replace the Allen girls and the Roff JV team will replace the Allen boys.
Today’s schedule tips off at 2 p.m. with the host Roff girls battling Stonewall. The Stonewall boys face the Roff JV team at 4 p.m. followed by the Tupelo girls meeting the Stratford JV team at 6 p.m. and the Vanoss boys taking on Tupelo at 8 p.m.
