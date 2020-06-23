LATTA — Athletic workouts at Latta have been shut down for the time being after an assistant coach tested positive for COVID-19.
“In response to this occurrence, we have made the decision to suspend all of our summer athletic activities,” Latta superintendent Cliff Johnson said in a statement posted on the Latta School Facebook account.
Bruce Plunk, Latta’s athletic director and head girls basketball coach, said the assistant coach wasn’t feeling well and visited the doctor last week.
“(The coach) just didn’t feel good. (He) didn’t have any major symptoms or fever or anything like that. (He) had a headache,” Plunk told The Ada News Sunday evening.
“They tested him and told him to stay home, but they thought it was very unlikely that he had it. He found out (Sunday) morning he tested positive,” Plunk explained. “He doesn’t know where he got it.”
Plunk said at least two other Latta coaches who were in close contact with the coach who tested positive will be tested themselves. According to Latta officials, no student-athletes were in close contact with the affected coach.
“We’ve been in close contact with the Pontotoc County Health Department and made our decisions based on their recommendations,” Plunk said.
Latta was already going to shut down during the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association dead period, which runs from June 27 through July 5, even though that organization recently ruled schools could conduct workouts during that time this summer. There were only three more scheduled workouts for LHS softball, baseball, cross-country and boys and girls basketball on Latta’s re-opening schedule before the nine-day break.
“It’s like what Abe Lemons (former Oklahoma City University coach) said. ‘One day of practice is like one day of clean living. It doesn’t do you any good,” Plunk said.
Plunk said Latta likely won’t resume any type of athletic workouts until mid-July.
“We’re probably going to stay shut down until July 15 when everyone can go full speed. We’ll try to get the kids to work out on their own and do what they’ve done,” Plunk said. “Hopefully it’s (the novel coronavirus) going to curb.”
The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 218 new COVID-19 cases across the state Monday, bringing the total number of the state’s positive cases to 10,733. Plunk is afraid the numbers will grow even more after the holidays. He feels like some people may be letting their guard down.
“We could see an explosion after July 4,” he said.
“It’s kind of like hearing someone cuss if you’ve never been around people that cuss. When we were kids that was never on television. But we get desensitized the longer we’re around it,” Plunk explained. “I’ve been watching Yellowstone and there’s an F-word about every 30 seconds.”
Plunk said he feels like the same thing is happening with the pandemic.
“We’re becoming desensitized to the precautions we have to have — the masks, social distancing. And that’s everybody,” he said. “We know the economy needs to open up. We know people need to work — the whole nine yards. But there’s a deadly disease out there that we don’t have any answers for.”
Latta officials will keep a close eye on the situation over the next few weeks and will make a determination about resuming athletic workouts at that time.
“Please know that the safety of Latta students, their families and our staff is of utmost importance. We will continue to communicate with the Pontotoc County Health Department regarding this situation,” Johnson said in his prepared statement.
