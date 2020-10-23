COVID-19 cancels Coalgate-Davis contest

The Coalgate High School football team has canceled tonight’s football game with Davis after COVID-19 concerns with one of its players.
“We had one (player) that took a test and he may be positive so the health department told us we needed to quartine until we find out the results,” Coalgate head coach Nathan Hill told The Ada News Thursday afternoon.
The Wildcats are scheduled to host Comanche in a Week 9 contest on Oct. 30. That game could also be in jeopardy.
“I should know Monday or Tuesday if we’re going to be able to play next week or not,” Hill said.
Coalgate is closing school on Friday due to the positive COVID-19 case.
“School will be closed Oct. 23rd to conduct a deep cleaning of all facilities,” the school announced via its Facebook page.
