The way new head coach Brad O’Steen sees it, the Ada High football team has played four and a half quarters of pretty decent football so far in 2021. Now he wants his team to put four quarters together when the Cougars travel to Durant Friday to take on the hos Lions.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Paul Laird Field.
“Our goal this week is to play four quarters of Cougar football. If we do that, we’ll give ourselves a good chance to win,” O’Steen said Wednesday morning. “This is the last week to get ready for district play so we want to make it count.”
Ada will play its third Class 5A foe, but like the Cougars, the Lions will enter the contest without a victory. One team will leave with its first win of 2021.
O’Steen continues to preach consistency to his football team.
“The kids continue to play extremely hard for us. It just goes back to being consistent. We’ve talked about it several times. Until we can play consistent football, we’re going to be hit or miss. But that’s typical with a new system and a young and inexperienced ball club,” he said.
The Cougars played No. 1 McAlester close for a good chunk of their Week 2 matchup and trailed just 14-7 at halftime.
“Going back and looking at the tape, there were a lot of great things that happened in the first half. There are several times we should have scored. It was 14-7 (McAlester) going into the half and to be honest with you, it probably should have been 21-7 us,” O’Steen said.
O’Steen said Durant will give the Cougars different looks on offense and defense.
“They do a lot of good things. Offensively they’re a flexbone team and they run the triple option so you have to play assignment football and have to be disciplined,” he said. “Everything goes through their fullback. He’s a really good player and they’re big up front. The quarterback does a pretty good job of putting the ball where it needs to be.”
Francisco Avila is the Durant senior fullback that leads the DHS offense. He has 209 yards on 38 carries and has found the end zone twice. Avila has a 53-yard run to his credit. Braylen Lyday adds 94 yards on 13 carries for the Lions.
The Durant signal-caller is sophomore Jaylon Saxon who has completed 5-of-14 passes for 105 yards and a score. Lyday has been his favorite target with three catches for 30 yards.
The Lions’ top offensive linemen include sophomore right guard Tucker Dry (6-4, 295) and junior left tackle Kayden Archer (6-4, 240).
Defense is where Durant can be really tricky. They primarily use the unique amoeba defense, where there is no one down in a 3-point stance. Instead, you have six, seven or eight guys milling around the line of scrimmage.
“Everybody’s coming usually except for one guy and they do a lot of things stunt-wise,” O’Steen said. “That’s something you don’t see very often so it makes it a stressful week trying to prep for it. It’s a little bit odd, but we’ve had a pretty good few days of work. We’ve put some fast guys over there and we’ve been bringing them and bringing them fast. From that standpoint, we’ve done a good job of preparing our kids.”
It could be the first and last time Ada will play against that type of defensive formation this season.
“We may not see it again. But any time you see things that are out of the ordinary, it’s good for you,” O’Steen said.
Ada leads the all-time series with Durant 62-12-2. The Cougars defeated Durant 28-0 last year at Norris Field.
Here comes COVID-19
COVID-19 has worked its way into the Ada High football program. A few positive tests have resulted in a small group of players missing practice due to contracting the virus or being quarantined.
We have some kids out with COVID, so that’s been a wrinkle that was thrown at us this week,” O’Steen said. “We have a couple that will be out and a few that have quarantined. It’s the day and age we live in. You just have to adapt and overcome.”
Practice has been a bit of a challenge this week with players sidelined due to the virus. It’s uncertain how many players will miss the Durant contest due to COVID concerns.
“We’ve had a bit of a skeleton crew in practice this week,” he said. “We’ll go play with the guys that are here. We have a great game plan. We just have to go out and execute it with the ones we have here.”
Good quarterback play
Ada junior quarterback Carter Freeland has improved each week after missing time in the preseason with a concussion. He completed 11-of-23 passes for 136 yards and two touchdowns against McAlester last week.
“I thought Carter played pretty well. We missed on a few deep balls but I thought he threw it pretty well and his footwork was really good,” O’Steen said. “Getting him going has been a good thing. That was a pretty good game for him against a high-quality opponent. He took some strides in the right direction for us.”
NOTES: After further review, it was Ada sophomore Fisher Marr that caused a McAester fumble last week instead of Caden Ross.
