The Ada Cougars had their backs against the wall after losing Game 1 of a Class 4A Bi-District Tournament that began Thursday at Cougar Field.
However, head coach Shane Coker watched his team bounce back to defeat the Bobcats 5-1 late Thursday and shut out Bridge Creek 2-0 in Friday afternoon’s if-necessary championship game.
Ada earned a spot in a Class 4A Regional Tournament in Tuttle next week with a 28-8 record, while Bridge Creek saw its season come to an end at 18-18. The Cougars host old rival Ardmore — coach by former Latta High School standout Chad Rogers — at 4:30 p.m. Monday in a regional tune-up contest.
The Cougars got strong pitching outings from Hunter Condon, Jagger Caldwell and Brodie Andrews.
“It started off shaky at best,” Coker told The Ada News following Friday’s championship game.
“We got good pitching performances by everyone who stepped out there. Hunter Condon threw well enough to win the opener, we just made too many mistakes,” he continued. “I felt like Jagger Caldwell had the best outing of his career Thursday night. And it was good to have Brodie Andrews back and in form today. He threw the ball really well and threw it with confidence.”
If-necessary
Ada 2, Bridge Creek 0
Brodie Andrews struck out nine with no walks and allowed just four hits in the stellar complete-game outing.
The Cougars got all the offense they need with single runs in the first and second innings.
John David Muse led off the first game with a walk for the Cougars and flew home on an RBI triple off the bat of Carter Freeland that put Ada on top 1-0. Bridge Creek center fielder Kaden Flick attempted to make a diving catch, but the ball got past him and rolled to the wall.
In the bottom of the second inning, the Cougars produced a run when Jack Morris singled, stole second, went to third on a groundout by Cade Ross and scored on a passed ball to make it 2-0.
The Bridge Creek pitching staff then retired 15 of the last 16 Ada hitters it faced. Ada’s lone base runner during that cold spell came via a walk by Muse to lead off the bottom of the sixth inning.
Coker said his team’s bats must come around during next week’s regional tournament appearance.
“We had three hits in the first two innings and then don’t get another hit. We have to learn that this game will take it from you if you don’t do things right,” Coker said. “We swung at a lot of balls above our hands and hit it straight up. I never dreamed two runs would be enough to win it but Brodie got his job done.”
Game 2
Ada 5, Bridge Creek 1
This time it was Jagger Caldwell that delivered on the mound for Ada. He struck out seven, pitched around five walks and allowed just one hit and one earned run in seven solid innings for the Cougars.
Ada scored three runs in the top of the first inning — thanks in part to two Bridge Creek errors. Brodie Andrews also had a run-scoring single in the inning and the Cougars built an early 3-0 lead.
The Bobcats spoiled the shutout when Gingerich scored on a squeeze bunt by James to trim the AHS advantage to 3-1.
In the top of the fifth inning, Carter Freeland walked and later scored on another Bobcat miscue to push the AHS lead to 4-1.
Reid Samson singled with two outs in the top of the seventh inning and scored in an RBI double by Muse to give the Cougars their four-run cushion. Samson had two of Ada’s four hits in the contest.
Bridge Creek’s lone hit came from Carter Horrel who led off the bottom of the seventh inning with a base hit.
Ada has also received solid pitching from Samson and has had Muse and Carter Freeland waiting in the bullpen.
“I’d say our pitching is a strong suit right now,” Coker said. “The great thing is, we haven’t had to have very many innings out of John David or CJ. I’d put both of those guys on the mound in a heartbeat and we’ll have to do just that to get out of Tuttle.”
