Cougars win championship at Duncan tournament

DUNCAN — After scoring just two points in the second quarter against No. 5 Bishop McGuinness, the Ada Cougars went into halftime reeling and trailing 26-20 during Saturday night’s championship contest of the Southern Oklahoma Invitational Tournament in Duncan.
The Fighting Irish carried a 38-31 lead into the fourth period before the Cougars got cooking.
Ada finished the game on a 16-5 run and rallied past Bishop McGuinness 47-43 to claim the tournament title.
Ada, which lost to top-ranked Heritage Hall to open the season, enters tonight’s home game against Duncan at 3-1. McGuinness falls to 3-1 after starting its season off with three consecutive wins.
Oddly, both teams were tied in the No. 5 spot in this week’s Class 5A rankings.
“We were able to bounce back in the second half after our second-quarter offensive woes,” said Ada head coach Garland Parks. “Our guys did a good job of exercising patience, executing on offense and guarding the basketball in the third and fourth quarters.”
The Cougars got a game-high 18 points from playmaker Jaxson Robinson before he eventually fouled out. Sophomore Kaden Cooper followed with 13 points, including a pair of 3-point baskets. Jake Shannon followed with seven points for Ada.
Ben Tawwater scored 10 points for the Fightin’ Irish, while Jason Nolan followed with seven.
Semifinals
Ada 55, OKC Storm 47
Ada used a 19-7 surge in the third quarter to build a 45-27 lead heading into the final eight minutes. The Storm ended the game on a 20-10 volley.
Cooper scored a career-high 16 points to lead the AHS offense. Jake Shannon followed with 15 points, and Jaxson Robinson reached double figures with 10. Trey Havens sank a pair of 3-pointers for his six points.
Zander Baker-Bluitt scored 15 for the Storm.
First Round
Ada 65, Capitol Hill 23
Senior Trey Havens sank four 3-point shots and scored 14 points to help the Cougars crush Capitol Hill 65-23 in the first-round action.
Havens finished with 14 points to pace a balanced Ada attack. Jake Shannon was next with 13 points, while Jaxson Robinson buried a trio of triples and scored 11.
Kaden Cooper also hit double digits with 10 points, and Wyatt Brown was next with eight.
Pedro Vazkez scored eight to pace the Red Wolves.
———o———
By The Numbers
2019 Southern Oklahoma Invitational
At Duncan
Saturday, Dec. 7
Championship
Ada 47, Bishop McGuinness 43
ADA 18 2 11 16 — 47
MCGUINNESS 17 9 12 5 — 43
ADA: Jaxson Robinson 18, Kaden Cooper 13, Jake Shannon 7, Austin Eastwood 5, David Johnson 4.
MCGUINNESS: Ben Tawwater 10, Jason Nolan 7, Jack Loftis 6, Cooper Bates 5, Luke Chansolme 5, Andrew Smith 5, Patrick Sullivan 5.
3-point goals: Robinson 1, Cooper 2 (A); Smith 1, Loftis 2 (BM).
Fouled out: Robinson (A).
Semifinals
Ada 55, OKC Storm 47
ADA 18 8 19 10 — 55
OKC STORM: 7 13 7 20 — 47
Ada: Kaden Cooper 16, Jake Shannon 15, Jaxson Robinson 10, Trey Havens 6, Wyatt Brown 3, Camryn Reed 2, David Johnson 2.
OKC Storm: Zander Baker-Bluitt 15, Koty Talbott 13, Autry 9, Josh Goad 7, Martin 3
3-point goals: Robinson 2, Cooper 2, Havens 2 (A). Autry 2, Talbott 3, Martin 1, Baker-Bluitt 1 (OKC).
Fouled out: None.
At Duncan
Ada 65, Capitol Hill 23
ADA 16 18 22 9 — 65
C. HILL 6 7 8 2 — 23
ADA: Trey Havens 14, Jake Shannon 13, Jaxson Robinson 11, Kaden Cooper 10, Wyatt Brown 8, David Johnson 5, Andrew Hughes 2, Bo Odom 2.
CAPITOL HILL: Pedro Vazkez 8, Edwin Frair 7, Jeffries 5, Penn 2, Peinado 1, Gabaldon 1
3-point goals: Frair 1 (CH); Robinson 3, Havens 4, Johnson 1, Shannon 1 (A).
Fouled out: None.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.