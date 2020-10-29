The Ada High football team will try to stay unbeaten at home when Cushing invades Norris Field Friday night in a Week 9 District 4A-2 matchup.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
The Cougars are coming off a strong showing against Tuttle, one of the top teams in Class 4A but dropped a 14-0 decision. Cushing is coming off an equally strong showing against No. 5 Blanchard but fell to the Lions by a slim 19-14 score.
Ada enters this week's contest at 4-3 overall and 3-2 in district play. Cushing stands at 5-3 and 2-3. The winner of Friday night's matchup will finish third in the district race, while the loser will fall to fourth.
"Cushing is playing some really good football right now. You have two teams that are similar in a lot of ways," Ada head coach Chris Berus told The Ada News Wednesday morning. "We're both playing a lot of young kids. We have some schemes offensively that are pretty similar. We've played some good football and some not so good football. We're vying for that third-place spot to solidify a better track in the playoffs."
The Cougars were just a few plays from making their Week 8 contest with Tuttle even tighter than it already was. Blanchard needed two huge plays — a 65-yard fumble return for a score by Jacob Maston and an electrifying 83-yard kickoff return for a score in the final minutes of the game to eke out a victory over the Tigers last week.
"We're playing against a hot Cushing team that had Blanchard beat last week," Berus pointed out.
"They like to throw the football and they're pretty good at it," he continued. "Their sophomore QB is pretty slick. He has a really good arm and a good touch. They're really young in their skill positions and seasoned up front on both sides of the ball."
Sophomore Blaze Berlowitz is the signal-caller for the Tigers. He has completed 110-of-175 passes for 1,435 yards with 14 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Berlowitz has also rushed for 85 yards.
Berlowitz's top two targets are sophomore wide receiver Lane Yaunt and Camden Crooks. Yaunt has 30 catches for 494 yards and four scores, while Crooks has 31 receptions for 493 yards and five TDs. Tight end Brody Berlowitz — Blaze Berlowitz's twin brother — had nine catches for 137 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Senior Hayden Fry leads a solid one-two punch at tailback. Fry has 811 yards and eight touchdowns on 121 carries, while sophomore Noah Jones adds 341 yards and four scores.
Fry leads the Cushing defense with 114 tackles and a pair of sacks, while sophomore Riley Matheson has 105 stops and four sacks. Yaunt leads the team with three interceptions.
"They're a four-man front team. They'll line up anywhere from a 4-2 to a 4-3 to a 4-4 ... depending on what they feel like they need to defend," Berus said of the Cushing defense.
Ada leads the all-time series with Cushing 8-1-0. The two teams last met in 2005 and Ada won that matchup 34-14. Cushing's lone victory in the series came in the 1958 state championship game when the Tigers edged the Cougars 9-7.
Tuttle evaluation
Berus said upon examining the video from Ada's 14-0 loss to No. 3 Tuttle, it was clear the Cougars need to clean things up to keep improving.
"When you look back at video, there were some areas we really need to improve on against really good football teams. Sometimes you're able to get away with those things when you're not playing that level of competition," he said.
"It was a great evaluation tool that we got to look at," Berus continued. "We feel like we're a good football team but there are some things we need to improve and change if we want to be a great football team."
Home sweet home
The Cougars are unbeaten at home and hope to stay that way Friday night.
"We've played really well in that home maroon haven't we?" Berus said when asked about his team's 4-0 mark inside the friendly confines of Koi Ishto Stadium.
"It's a neat anecdote to talk about and it's something we've done well so far. And we'll approach Friday night like we have every previous Friday," he continued. "It's definitely not planned that way. You hope you play well enough in all of them."
Classen canceled
Ada's Week 10 road trip to Classen SAS scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 5, has been canceled.
Berus said it's likely the Cougars will use Week 10 as a bye week to better prepare for the playoffs.
"We'll see how we get through Friday. We'll most likely not play a game just because of where we are numbers-wise. We're relatively banged up right now and we'll use that time to heal," he said.
Back in the saddle
Ada senior Zac Carroll will make his second consecutive start at quarterback in the plate of injured sophomore Carter Freeland, who is still recovering from a finger injury.
"We'll roll with Zac on Friday ... and evaluate next week and see where we need to go as we move forward," Berus said.
Pregame meal
Fans looking for a place to eat before Friday's big football game can look no farther.
The annual Ada Tennis Chili Supper is scheduled for Friday at the Central Church of Christ Family Life Center.
The supper will run from 4:30-7 p.m.
Seats will be arranged so dine-in guests can safely remain socially distanced. A drive-thru will also be available.
