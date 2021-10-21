Ada head coach Brad O’Steen hopes his players — especially the upperclassmen — will have a good story to tell for the ages after Friday’s night’s District 4A-2 battle with No. 1 Tuttle.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Norris Field.
“What a story to be able to tell if you beat the No. 1 team in the state,” O’Steen said. “That’s where we want to be so it’s good to get a chance to see where we stack up.”
Tuttle carries a season-long seven-game winning streak into the Week 8 matchup. The Tigers are 7-0 overall and 4-0 in District 4A-2 play. Ada had lost its past three contests and is 2-5 overall and 1-3 in the district.
“They’re a good, solid football team. They’ve had a heckuva program there for as long as I can remember,” O’Steen said.
Tuttle has had 10 wins or more in six of its past seven seasons.
“They have a lot of veteran kids and a lot of really good players,” O’Steen said.
“There’s not a whole lot of weaknesses,” he continued. “Offensively, they just go out and execute and don’t make a lot of mistakes. They’re very disciplined and very strong and sound in what they do.”
What the Tigers do is run the football. Tuttle has gained 1,569 rushing yards so far this season, an average of 224.14 per game. The Tigers keep defenses honest by throwing for 116 yards per outing
“They want to run the football but they have the ability to throw it too. They run the football out of a lot of formations,” O’Steen said.
Leading the THS offense is senior tailback Canon West, who has rushed the ball 105 times for 661 yards and 15 touchdowns. Junior Tyler Woodson gives Tuttle a nice 1-2 punch with 345 yards on 72 carries. Sophomore Blake Stewart is also in the running game mix with 250 yards on 17 totes.
Junior Mason Dennis is the Tuttle quarterback. He has completed 58-of-95 passes for 812 yards with 10 touchdowns and four interceptions. Dennis doesn’t take off and run much. He has just 50 rushing yards on 16 carries.
Senior Mason Stokes has been the top receiver for Tuttle with 13 catches for 281 yards and two touchdowns. Senior Chance Cobb is also one of the Tigers’ playmakers with 12 catches for 193 yards and three TDs. Tight end Tylor McCarthey is also a big part of the Tuttle offense. He’s a big, physical tight end with seven catches for 88 yards.
O’Steen said two players stand out on film amidst a strong overall THS defensive unit — defensive end Parrish Terry (6-6, 240) and middle linebacker CJ Conner (6-0, 200).
“They are probably the two best defensive players we’ve seen all year and we’ve played some really good teams,” O’Steen said. “(Terry) is pretty talented. He’s a very good football player and in my opinion, is probably their best player. And (Conner) is really a good backer too.”
Senior defensive tackle Dylan Cummings and senior linebacker Gunner Kerr lead the Tigers in tackles with 42 apiece.
“They play really good defense and run the football — the two things we’ve talked about all year you need to do to be successful,” O’Steen said.
Tuttle also has a very reliable kick in senior Kahykana Wong, who has made a perfect 22-of-22 PAT kicks through seven games.
Ada is 1-4-0 all-time against Tuttle. Last year, the Cougars dropped a 14-0 decision to the Tigers in Tuttle. The Cougars’ lone win in the series came during the 2014 season when Ada won 49-29.
Looking back
The good news. Ada seemed to fix its running game during a Week 7 matchup with Harrah last week during a Fall Break road trip.
The bad news. Ada’s defense couldn’t get enough stops in the Cougars’ 38-33 loss.
A week after rushing for two total yards, Ada piled up 276 yards on the ground against the Panthers. Junior running back Darias Gilmore returned to the Ada lineup and finished with 183 yards on 28 carries.
However, Ada gave up 432 rushing yards on defense.
“It was a long night defensively. We just didn’t play well and didn’t control the front. When you can’t control the front on defense, it makes it really tough,” O’Steen said. “They just lined up and ran the football at us. It wasn’t good. It seems like about the time you fix one thing, another thing shows up.”
O’Steen said the defensive line has been the focus of practice this week.
“We’ve had a good week of work. That’s been a big emphasis this week is the front guys on defense,” he said.
O’Steen sang the praises of the improvement along the offensive line and at fullback that got the running game back on track. Some of those players included linemen Isaiah Hayden, Caden Balthrop, Caden Whitehead (moved to center last week) and Jagger Caldwell. Kaden Gallagher and Brogen Cochran joined forces at fullback.
“I was really proud of the offensive line and our fullbacks. I thought they had probably their best night. We haven’t been able to run block consistently and we were able to do that the other night,” he said.
O’Steen pointed out that Gallagher and Cochran are the team’s No. 3 and No. 4 fullbacks after losing Caden Ross and Fisher Marr to injuries. Ross is out for the season and the timetable for Marr to return is still up in the air.
“That kind of sums up our season right now. If we were healthy and had all of our guys, I would have liked our chances the last three weeks. But we’re just so beat up and banged up,” he said.
“The mindset has to be next guy up and we don’t have that right now because some of these guys are kind of unsure,” he continued. “It will get better as we grow. You never know when your number is going to be called so we try to tell them they’re one play away from being the guy. When you have a young football team and you start losing some of your top guys ... it shows up on Friday nights. When you’re playing 4A football it can be tough.”
A familiar face
Ada fans will recognize one familiar face on the Tuttle sideline Friday night. Former Ada assistant football coach and boys track coach Mart Leming now has the same duties at Tuttle High School.
Leming had been a part of Ada’s coaching staff for several years before moving to Tuttle over the summer.
“The last time I talked to him, he seemed to be really enjoying it up there,” said Ada assistant football coach Wade Boyles.
Commented
