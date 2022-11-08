BROKEN BOW — The Ada High football team bounced back in a big way.
Just eight days after suffering a 27-0 loss to No. 4 Poteau, the Cougars upset No. 10 Broken Bow 21-7 Saturday afternoon at Broken Bow Memorial Stadium.
Ada finished the regular season at 7-3 overall and 5-2 in District 4A-4 play, while the Savages fell to identical records of 7-3 and 5-2. The Cougars finished third in the 4A-4 standings with the victory and Broken Bow slides down to the fourth spot.
That means Ada avoids a playoff road trip to face No. 1 Cushing. Instead, the Cougars will travel to Wagoner to face the 8th-ranked Bulldogs.
Without a doubt, it was the biggest victory during the short Brad O’Steen coaching era. Last year, in O’Steen’s first season at the helm of the AHS football program, Ada finished 3-7.
“This is huge for our program. We’ve come a long way,” O’Steen told The Ada News following the game. “We just had to crawl over that hump of beating somebody we’re not supposed to beat. It’s one of the things we’ve challenged these guys to do and they did it today.”
Officials decided to move the game to Saturday morning during a Thursday morning conversation between the two schools. It was a good move. Several tornadoes touched down in that area of the state Friday night. Nearby Idabel suffered great damage from the storms.
O’Steen said his team handled the change like champs.
“It was 2 o’clock on a Saturday and we were facing some adversity and I’m just proud of them. This is something that can slingshot a program forward,” he said.
The game was still in doubt with just over two minutes to play. But on a 4th-and-4 play, O’Steen and company rolled the dice and decide to call a pass play to senior wideout Andrew Hughes. Freeland lofted the ball his way on the play and Hughes jumped up and made the 29-yard TD catch just before Broken Bow safety Jakryan Whitefield could get there to try and defend the play. After Caden Mitchell booted the extra point, the Cougars were on top 21-7 with 1:59 left to play.
“We can’t be afraid,” O’Steen said of the fourth-down play call.
“You just have to put your guys in position. They were pressed up on (Hughes) with nobody behind him with all that green grass. I just told Carter to give him a 50-50 ball.”
O’Steen said everyone involved executed the play well.
“Our defense was playing well so I just thought why not give him a chance to go for the throat,” he said. “I was really proud of the quarterback, I was really proud of our offensive line and backs for protecting and Andrew went up and made a good catch. I was really proud of that execution.”
Broken Bow struck first. After Ada’s first two drives of the game went nowhere, the Savages — who missed a 33-yard field goal on their first possession — drove 67 yards in five plays on their second offensive set.
Running back Kamden Rodgers scored on a nice 11-yard run and AZ Zaragoa kicked the PAT to put the Savages on top 7-0 at the 2:57 mark of the first quarter.
Hughes quickly stole the momentum back for the Cougars. On the ensuing kickoff, he caught the ball at the 21, burst through a wave of players untouched and outraced everyone down the sideline for a game-changing 79-yard return for a touchdown. Mitchell’s PAT kick was good and the game was tied at 7-7 just five seconds after the Savages had found the end zone.
“He made great plays on all three phases — offense, defense and special teams,” O’Steen said of Hughes’ big day.
Late in the second quarter, Ada used a time-eating drive to march 68 yards in 13 plays. That drive ended on back-to-back nice plays by running back Darias Gilmore.
On first and goal from the 10, Freeland had to scramble around until connecting with Gilmore who came out of the backfield. He lunged forward to the 1 for a nine-yard gain. Gilmore then used a nifty spin move to get out of a tackle and find his way into the end zone on second down. Another Mitchell kick made it 14-7 at halftime at the 1:04 mark of the second period.
Gilmore finished the day with 102 yards on 16 carries.
The Ada defense smothered the usually explosive Broken Bow offense in the second half. The BB drives over the final two quarters (in order) ended with a fumble recovery by Kaden Gallagher after a bone-jarring hit on the running back by Fisher Marr, a punt, a punt, an interception off a tipped pass by Chase Bailey, an incredible pick by Marr who showed his athleticism on the play, and a pair of turnovers on downs.
O’Steen said defensive coordinator Colby Shamley, who coached at Broken Bow for three years before joining the Ada staff last year, came up with a great scheme to keep the Savages in check.
“Coach Shamley did a great job with the game plan of shutting those guys down. They’re dangerous with the weapons they have. I’m just so proud of our defensive effort,” O’Steen said.
Deonte Lindsay led the Ada defensive charge with 5.5 tackles. Reid Samson followed with 4.5 stops and George Maddox added four tackles. Marr had two quarterback sacks and Gallagher had 1.5 sacks.
Hughes finished with six catches for 102 yards, while Jack Morris followed with six grabs of his own covering 43 yards. Freeland went 16-of-30 through the air for 172 yards.
Talented Broken Bow quarterback Christian Brumley had 58 rushing yards on 15 carries and completed 14-of-31 passes for 102 yards to lead his team.
