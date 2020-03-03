The Ada High Boys basketball team had a hard time finding its groove during the first half of its Class 4A Regional championship contest with Cache Saturday night inside the Cougar Activity Center.
The game was knotted at 17-all at halftime.
However, the Cougars turned up the heat on both ends of the court over the final two quarters and cashed in a 43-25 victory over the Bulldogs.
No. 7 Ada improved to 20-5 on the year and are a win away from a trip to the Class 4A State Tournament. Cache fell into the loser’s bracket at 14-11.
The Ada boys will play for a Class 4A Area championship at 8 p.m. Friday versus No. 2 Heritage Hall at Midwest City High School. The Chargers edged the Cougars 48-40 in Ada’s 2019 season-opener.
Ada shot 6-of-18 (33.3%) from the field in the first half and committed seven turnovers.
“Cache is a really good, tough defensive team. We knew it was going to be tough,” said Ada head coach Garland Parks.
Ada flipped the switch in the second half.
The two teams traded 3-pointers to start the third period — Jaxson Robinson hit one for Ada and JD Gladney sank one for Cache that tied the score at 20-20 at the 3:39 mark. Ada then went on a pivotal 15-2 run that carried into the fourth quarter.
Kaden Cooper hit a 3-pointer as time was winding down at the end of the third to put Ada ahead 28-22.
Trey Havens sank a 3-pointer surrounded by two free throws Robinson and Cooper to start the fourth quarter and Ada’s lead ballooned to 35-22 with 4:43 to play.
Cooper and Robinson had back-to-back dunks that extended the Ada advantage to 43-23 with 2:11 to play.
The Cougars would end up outscoring the Bulldogs 26-8 over the final two quarters.
“We picked up our energy level in the third quarter. We got a lot of hustle plays and an outstanding defensive effort from the guys. That’s our staple. We have to be able to defend,” Parks said.
The Ada coach said his team’s defensive energy carried over to the offense.
“The guys were able to get out on the break and get some layups and some dunks. A couple of guys hit some big shots. But it all starts with our defense,” he said.
Robinson led the Ada offense with 19 points.
After having no stats during the first two quarters, Cooper came to life int the second half and finished with eight points, nine rebounds and a blocked shot. He also got a little too excited after a big play late in the game and was whistled for a technical foul.
Jake Shannon also scored eight points for Ada to go with five steals. Havens added five points off the pine.
Gladney paced Cache with nine points.
Now, it’s on to the rematch with Heritage Hall.
“We’re just going to keep working and take it one game at a time,” Parks said.
