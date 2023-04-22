Cougars turn back McLoud in 4A-2 contest

The Ada High baseball team needed a good pitching performance during a key district matchup with McLoud Thursday at Cougar Field.
The Cougars got just that from Jagger Caldwell.
The Ada junior struck out four, walked four and allowed just two hits and no earned runs in six innings to help the Cougars ease past McLoud 4-2.
Ada improved to 17-10 overall and 8-6 in District 4A-2 play. The Redskins are now 17-9 and 7-6. The Byng Pirates were scheduled to host McLoud Friday night and entered that contest at 12-8 and 8-5. If McLoud were to win that contest, all three teams would be tied for third place at 8-6 in district play. A Byng victory would sew up third place in the district for the Pirates, Ada would finish fourth and McLoud would be fifth.
The Pirates gained the upper hand on both Ada and McLoud with a pair of wins over Ada earlier this week.
The Cougars are in a stretch where they’ve lost nine of their past 12 games during a loaded portion of their spring schedule.
“We have had a tough two weeks. I knew full well, when I scheduled this stretch, that it could end up exactly like it did,” Ada head coach Shane Coker told The Ada News. “We are still really young, and just finished a stretch where we played seven teams that will be in the state tournament in their class and three of those seven are defending state champs. These guys are getting better every day, which is the overall goal, but we are giving up too many free bases to compete against those teams. We will get there, we’re just gonna have to take the good with the bad and hit’em where they ain’t.”
Against McLoud, the Cougars struck first with a two-out rally in the bottom of the third inning.
After two quick outs to start the frame, JD Dugan drew a walk. Dugan promptly stole second and scored on an RBI single by Hunter McDonald that put Ada ahead 1-0. Dugan advanced on a throw to home plate.
Carter Freeland followed with a run-scoring double that made it 2-0 in favor of the Cougars.
After the Redskins cut Ada’s lead in half with an error-aided run in the top of the fourth inning, the Cougars scored again in the bottom of the frame.
Cade Stick led things off by reaching safely on a two-base error. Pinch-runner Jake Bohannon advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt by Caldwell and scored on an RBI groundout by Will Johnson that pushed the Ada advantage to 3-1.
Another Ada miscue — the hosts were charged with four total errors — allowed a McLoud run to score in the top of the sixth inning that closed the gap to 3-2.
Freeland walked to open the bottom of the sixth and was replaced by courtesy runner Jack Morris. He advanced to second on a nice bunt by Reid Samson and trotted down to third base on a wild pitch.
Morris scored on a bunt by Stick, giving Ada an insurance run and a 4-2 lead.
Freeland earned a save by tossing a scoreless seventh inning for the Cougars.
Ada was limited to four total hits in the game. McDonald led the way, going 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored. Elvis Edwards had the other AHS base hit.
Koltyn Stevens cracked a double for one of only two McLoud hits. Peyton Smith added a single and drove in a run for the visitors.
Geronimo Hastings absorbed the mound loss for the Redskins. He struck out six, walked two and allowed three earned runs in a complete-game outing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.