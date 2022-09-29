Ada defensive leaders such as Fisher Marr, George Maddox, Kolten Carlock, JB Coyle and others are going to have to introduce themselves to Hilldale star running back Eric Virgil in a hurry during their Week 5 matchup with the Hornets Friday night.
The Ada High football team will make its second long road trip in as many weeks – a 121-mile trek to Muskogee. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Hornet Field.
During Hilldale’s Week 4 51-25 shellacking of Stilwell, Virgil rushed the ball an eye-popping 43 times for 315 yards and six touchdowns. It was no aberration. The HHS senior entered the season with nearly 2,800 yards and scored 24 touchdowns last season.
Through Hilldale’s first four games, Virgil has amassed 977 yards — 23 shy of 1,000 — and 15 rushing TDs.
“Offensively, their strength is their run game. They have a really good back,” said Ada head coach Brad O’Steen.
Hilldale is off to a 3-1 start. Their lone loss was a 27-10 setback at Claremore in Week 3. The Hornets have averaged 52 points per game in three victories over Tulsa Edison, Nathan Hale and Stilwell.
Ada’s defensive unit, which held Sallisaw to nine total yards in the first half of the Cougars’ 48-0 win over the Black Diamonds last week, will have to play well again this week to slow down the explosive HHS club.
Hilldale is ranked No. 9 in the latest Associated Press High School football poll while Ada landed in the No. 13 spot.
The Hornets aren’t afraid to throw the football around. Senior quarterback Caynen David has completed 29-of-52 passes for 378 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions. His favorite target has been receiver Logan Harper, who has five catches for 130 yards. Senior Jace Walker has nine catches for 87 yards and sophomore Hayden Pickering is next with six grabs for 77 yards.
But with all the stout offensive numbers the Hornets are putting up, O’Steen said it may be the defense that is the team’s most impressive unit, especially their big guys up front.
“They’re highly regarded. They’re really good up front. I think their defensive line is probably right there with McAlester,” O’Steen siad. “They’re really aggressive and come off the ball well and they attack.”
That Hilldale group is led by senior noseguard Evan Keefe, who committed to play football for the Air Force Academy last summer.
“He’s one of the best defensive linemen we’ve seen, if not THE best. He’s a really good player,” O’Steen said.
Other defensive leaders for the Hornets include Virgil and David at linebacker and ends Mason Forham and Wyatt Branscum.
“Week in and week out, it comes down to controlling the line of scrimmage on both sides of the football. We have to make sure we take care of that stuff up front,” O’Steen said.
The Cougars have an all-time 2-0 record against Hilldale.
The Brock watch
Ada freshman quarterback Brock Boyles has put up video game-like numbers since being inserted in the starting lineup. He has completed 9-of-16 passes for 270 yards and seven touchdowns with no interceptions. Let that sink in. Seven of the first nine completions of his varsity career have gone for scores.
O’Steen said, while pleased with Boyles’ performance so far, he’s gotten some big help from his friends.
“We can’t be satisfied and let those stats overwhelm us. We have to continue to get better because we’re going to continue to play better folks,” O’Steen said.
“I’m really proud of Brock. But I’m also really proud of our offensive line and our receivers and backs. They did a good job of keeping him clean. There was one time he got sacked or we probably score another (touchdown) if we get that ball off. Any time you score 41 points in a half, you have to be happy,” he continued.
Ada senior receivers Andrew Hughes and Jack Morris are also off to fantastic starts to the season. Hughes has 12 catches for 314 yards and six touchdowns and Morris has 13 catches for 273 yards and three scores.
“(Boyles) has some really good receivers to throw to. You have guys like Andrew Hughes and Jack Morris. Those are really special guys. If he can get it close to them, they’re probably going to go get it,” O’Steen said. “We have to make sure we dial in and keep focusing in practice and put the ball where it’s supposed to be and Brock does a really good job with that.”
There is still no definitive timetable for injured senior quarterback Carter Freeland to return. He has been very limited in practice and has thrown the ball around some while rehabbing his knee.
Penalty flags fly
Yellow penalty flags piled up during Ada’s 48-0 win at Sallisaw last week. The Cougars were flagged 16 times for 145 yards, while the Black Diamonds finished with 12 penalties for 117 yards.
“We can’t have stupid penalties. The penalties that are effort penalties — blocking, a late hit, holding — those types of penalties are going to happen. I can handle that. It’s the stupid penalties that we make that we just can’t do,” O’Steen said. “Cleaning that up is huge going into this week. It’s been addressed. It will get better.”
