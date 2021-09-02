The Brad O’Steen era of Ada High School football will officially begin when the Cougars host old rival Ardmore Friday night.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Norris Field.
Ada enters the contest ranked No. 13 by the Associated Press, while Ardmore is sitting at No. 10 in Class 5A.
“The first game being the new head coach is always exciting. There’s nothing like this time of year,” O’Steen said. “Getting to play at home is special. I look forward to the atmosphere and seeing our kids go compete.”
Ada’s new head coach is no stranger to the Ardmore football program. O’Steen previously coached at Lone Grove, a neighbor to Ardmore, and got to know Tiger head coach Josh Newby well.
“Ardmore is a very athletic team. Coach Newby has done a great job over there for years and is a really good friend of mine,” O’Steen said. “We look forward to the opportunity to go compete against them.”
That respect goes both ways.
“Coach Brad O’Steen has done an amazing job everywhere he’s went,” Newby told The Daily Ardmoreite. “He’s turned around every place he’s been to. We respect what he’s done. We know on Sept. 3, we better have our act together because he’ll have his kids ready to play.”
An explosive Ardmore offense will be led by senior quarterback Cal Swanson, who threw for 1,254 yards and 11 touchdowns during the 2020 COVID-19 shortened season.
“Offensively they have a quarterback that has a really strong arm. The quarterback throws a really good football and they have several kids that can go catch it. They’re dangerous offensively,” O’Steen said.
Leading the Ardmore ground game will be 6-1, 215-pound senior fullback Antone Scallion, who rushed for 639 yards and 11 touchdowns in six games as a junior before an injury cut his season short.
“They have a bigger, kind of pound it type back that’s very physical so we’re going to have to go tackle him,” O’Steen said, referring to Scallion.
Senior tailback Evan Smith is a nice compliment runner to Scallion for the Tigers.
“We’ve got to control their passing game and eliminate the big plays. That’s what we have to avoid,” O’Steen said.
Ardmore will be strong and fast on the defensive side of the football.
“On offense, we’ve got to handle their front. Their front guys are pretty good. Their linebackers are really athletic and run to the football and they have good athletes in the secondary,” O’Steen said.
Ada’s best defense could be keeping the Ardmore offense off the field.
“We have to control the ball offensively. That’s the big thing. Obviously, we can’t have a bunch of turnovers and we need to control the front,” O’Steen said. “From the snap to the echo of the whistle, we have to play as hard as we can. Defensively, we have to tackle well and have all 11 guys running to the football.”
Ada leads the all-time series with Ardmore 49-46-2. Ardmore defeated the Cougars 21-0 last year at Noble Stadium.
Hard at work
Ada will carry a 56-man roster into the Ardmore game and O’Steen said his group has been working hard in the days and weeks leading to Week 1.
“I think every day we get a little better. From Day 1 since I got here, we’ve only had one bad practice. We’ve had some good practices, we’ve had some OK practices and we’ve had some really good practices,” O’Steen said. “I’m very proud of their effort. We’ve had a good week of work and we’re ready to go Friday night.”
Back in action
Ada will be back to near full strength on offense after quarterback Carter Freeland and running back Darius Gilmore returned to practice after missing time with injury. Another tailback, Brogen Cochran also missed time with a hand injury and will play defense only while wearing an arm brace.
“We had our starting quarterback and our top two tailbacks out in our last scrimmage (at Noble),” O’Steen said. “We’re starting to get healthy at the right time.”
Starting center Jacob Thomas has also been a bit banged up during the preseason.
Supper time
The annual Ada Cougann Hamburger Fry will take place before Friday’s contest. Dinner will be served from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the front lawn of the Kerr Activities Center. Tickets are $5 from any AHS Cougann or $6 at the door.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.