Ada head football coach Brad O’Steen gave his team an A for effort during their dismantling of Madill in a Week 6 home game.
O’Steen said he hopes to see this team duplicate that effort when the Stilwell Indians come to town for a Thursday night District 4A-4 contest.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. tonight inside Koi Ishto Stadium.
“We talk about effort a lot and that’s something they can control. Effort has to be a must. We really pushed them to give us great effort because we didn’t feel like we had that effort at Hilldale,” O’Steen said. “I’m really proud of their tremendous effort. When you give that kind of effort, you can see a world of difference in a football team.”
Stilwell enters the game at 4-2 overall and 2-1 in 4A-4 play. Ada sports identical 4-2 and 2-1 marks. Poteau and Broken Bow are the district leaders with 5-1 and 3-0 records but those two squads will battle tonight in Broken Bow to determine the 4A-4 leader.
Stilwell has been putting points aplenty on the scoreboard as of late. The Indians scored 52 in last week’s win over Ft. Gibson and 30 in a Week 5 victory over Sallisaw.
Guiding the Stilwell offense is senior quarterback Cainan Mink, who has completed 44-of-90 passes for 860 yards and seven touchdowns and seven interceptions. Mink is a dual-threat QB who has also rushed for 576 yards and three touchdowns.
Leading the Stiwell ground game is tailback Ethan Richards with 547 yards on 81 carries and eight touchdowns. Richards also catches a lot of balls out of the backfield. He has nine receptions for 224 yards and a pair of TDs.
Leading the SHS receiving corps are Tray Chuculate and Dalton Christie. Chuculate has 12 catches for 233 yards and a touchdown, while Christie has 14 grabs for 279 yards and three scores.
“The quarterback is a really good player and runs it well,” O’Steen said. (Richards) and (Chuculate) are really good athletes and do really good things with the ball in their hands.”
Ada coaches pointed out that Stiwell has good size up front on offense and defense.
“Up front they’re big. They’ve done an adequate job up there,” O’Steen said. “They were beating Hilldale at halftime so they’re no slouch by any means. We’ll have to play well.”
Ada is 2-0 all-time against Stilwell. The Cougars pounded the Indians 43-7 in 2008 and rolled to a 35-6 win in 2009.
Big play defense
When Jagger Caldwell returned a fumble 25 yards for a touchdown 16 seconds into last week’s matchup with Madill, O’Steen said that big defensive play gave the Cougars all the early momentum.
“That kind of set the tone for the night. We always talk about running to the football because you never know what’s going to happen,” he said. “The ball pops out and Jagger Caldwell scoops it and goes and scores.”
It was the first of three turnovers the Ada defense forced while the Ada offense played turnover-free football.
“Our No. 1 goal offensively is to go win but our No. 2 goal is to have no turnovers. When you start turning the ball over your chances of winning a football game go down,” O’Steen said. “In the NFL, if you have three or more turnovers they say your chance of winning is about 13%.”
Ada sophomore Deante Lindsay also had a big game on defense with an interception (he almost had two) and a fumble recovery on a kickoff. He also had a couple of tackles.
“He’s a sophomore that has really matured. He comes out and works hard every day in practice. He doesn’t say a lot. He just shows up and goes to work,” O’Steen said. “He played one of his best games, if not the best, against Madill. I’m proud of where he’s at as a player.”
Multiple running backs
The Cougars ended up with 10 different players who had rushing attempts against Madill and there’s a chance that they could add one more to the mix this week.
Junior tailback Xander Rhynes is close to returning to the Ada lineup after missing the last three games with an ankle injury.
Darias Gilmore, Fisher Marr, Damontre Patterson, Taye McDowell, Kolten Carlock, Jake Bohannon, Eli Justus, Kaden Gallagher, Caron Richardson and Lane Haines all had rushing attempts for the Cougars in Week 6.
Ada finished with 202 total rushing yards.
