The Ada High football team has had Week 9 and Week 10 circled on their calendars well before the 2022 season got started.
The Cougars host Poteau at 7 p.m. Friday night in a huge District 4A-4 showdown and will travel to Broken Bow for another big district battle in Week 10.
Both teams entered the season ranked in the Top 10 of Class 4A and they are both still there. The Pirates are ranked No. 5 in the latest Associated Press High School Football Poll and the Savages are holding down the No. 10 spot.
Ada is ranked No. 11 in this week’s poll.
The highly competitive District 4A-4 is crowded at the top of the standings. Poteau, Broken Bow, Hilldale and Ada all have identical 4-1 records heading into this week’s contests and are all sporting 6-2 overall records.
For a regular season game, Ada versus Poteau couldn’t be much bigger.
“There’s a lot riding on it. It’s a big, key game for us,” Ada head coach Brad O’Steen told The Ada News.
“It’s for home-field advantage in round one of the playoffs,” he continued. “If you love football and love to compete, this is when it gets fun. It should be a great atmosphere and a game that will be fun to come watch.”
The Pirates have been a Class 4A powerhouse for the past four years. Poteau entered the season with a combined 44-7 record during that span, including a state championship run in 2019.
“Poteau has been really successful in recent years,” O’Steen said. “Their kids play hard and are well-coached. It’s going to be a really good battle in the district.”
The Pirates feature an offense that likes to run the football down opponents’ throats out of the Wing T formation. And it’s worked well for Poteau this season. Through eight games, Poteau is averaging a whopping 332.8 yards per game on the ground.
By definition, the Wing T offense is designed to utilize misdirection and short passes to offset the opposition with larger and stronger players. The formation is the classic center, with two guards, two tackles and a tight end on the line.
O’Steen said the Pirates execute the offense very well. And sometimes very fast.
“Offensively, they run a Winged-T attack — they break the huddle, run to the line and snap the football. They play with a sense of urgency once they break the huddle. That’s going to be something we really haven’t seen,” he said.
“They’re a power football team with a lot of misdirection out of the Winged T,” he continued. “They’re going to run the football. That’s what their staple is. They’re going to come right at you. There’s no secret.”
Three primary ball carriers have led the way for the Pirates. Junior Jackson Sommers had rushed for 788 yards and seven touchdowns. Junior Dax Collins — considered one of the top backs in Class 4A — has 652 yards on 63 carries with four TDs. He’s missed one game due to an injury but is expected to play against Ada. Junior Holden Mattox is next with 328 yards and two scores. Both Sommers and Collins have four 100-yard games each.
The Pirates don’t throw the ball around too much. Freshman quarterback Sam Tecla has completed 41-of-64 passes for 425 yards with five touchdowns and four interceptions.
O’Steen said Poteau will come after you — which means after Ada quarterback Carter Freeland — on defense with a variety of looks.
“Defensively, they mix their fronts up and bring a lot of blitzes. They do a really good job with what they do,” he said.
Poteau features an accurate kicker in junior Ethan McBee, who has nailed a perfect 29-of-29 PAT kicks and is 4-of-6 on field goal attempts.
Ada will be relatively healthy heading into Friday night’s contest.
“We’re probably as healthy as we’ve been ... knock on wood,” O’Steen said. “We have a couple of younger guys that still have some injuries. But anyone that’s been playing should be good to go Friday night.”
The Cougars are 4-0 in the all-time series against Poteau. Ada beat the Pirates 7-6 in overtime in 1995.
Looking back
Ada carved up the Fort Gibson defense in a 47-7 Week 8 road win. The Cougars piled up 364 yards of total offense. Carter Freeland threw for six touchdowns, including three to Andrew Hughes and two more to Jack Morris.
“I thought we came out and executed pretty well. I didn’t feel like we had the energy level we needed to have, but the execution part was there,” O’Steen said.
“We were able to throw the football. Andrew Hughes and Jack Morris had great nights and CJ had a great night throwing the football,” he continued. “And the offensive line’s protection was good. I’m really proud of those guys.”
O’Steen said his squad did a good job of adapting to last week’s strange schedule. “Overall, going up there on a Thursday night with a long road trip we were able to handle our business,” he said. “Fort Gibson was really good up front. I’m really proud of the coaches and the kids for handling that environment.”
For all intents and purposes, the Ada High first-team (and probably second-team) defense recorded a shutout. The Tigers only score game on a long pass play late in the fourth quarter.
“Our reserves gave up a touchdown but our varsity group pitched another shutout. I’m proud of those guys,” he said.
Mitchell mixes it up
Ada’s junior kicker Caden Mitchell has been more than steady as the team’s starting kicker through Ada’s first eight games. But who knew the kid had mad tackling skills?
On a kickoff return, speedy Fort Gibson player Braxton Miller got free down the left sideline and it looked like he was on his way to a touchdown.
Mitchell had other ideas. As the last line of defense, Mitchell wrapped up the Fort Gibson ball carrier and slowed him down long enough for teammates to arrive and assist him with a tackle.
“Caden’s been our main kicker (since Tyler Walker suffered a Week 1 knee injury). This team means a lot to him and he means a lot to this football team,” O’Steen said. “He went over there and got in on that tackle. I told him he got into the stat book on defense. He told me he closed his eyes the whole time he did it.”
O’Steen said he told Caden’s father that he might have found a new position for the kicker in the future.
“I’m proud of him because that’s not his forte hitting people. I texted his dad and told him Caden might be playing linebacker next year,” O’Steen said with a laugh. “I’m really proud of his effort and proud of the play he made there. It was possibly going to the house.”
Chili, anyone?
The annual Ada Tennis Chili Supper is scheduled for 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Central Church of Christ Family Life Center before the kickoff of the Ada-Poteau football contest.
Tickets are $5 each and can be purchased from the parents of any Ada tennis player or at the door.
