The Ada High School football team will begin its playoff journey by hosting Elk City in a Class 4A play-in game Friday night.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Norris Field.
Playoff time is kind of like a holiday for folks like Ada head coach Chris Berus. Last year was the first time Ada had missed the playoffs since 2007 and Berus and company are glad to be back.
“This is a very special time of the year. With us not qualifying for it last year and being in a position to play in the postseason this year is an exciting moment for our program,” Berus said. “Our young men have faced a lot of adversity to get to this point.”
It will likely be the last time Ada’s seniors will play in front of their home town fans.
“We love playing at home and the kids love the relaxed feeling of not having to travel, and the anxieties of forgetting something,” Berus said. “It’s our seniors’ last home game. They won’t play in that stadium again. We’re excited about it.”
The Cougars enter the game as a No. 3 seed with an overall record of 4-4, while Elk City comes to town at 3-4. The Elks’ last win came on Oct. 10 when they topped Chickasha 41-28. They missed the next two weeks due to COVID-19 and ended the regular season with losses to No. 10 Clinton (35-7) and No. 7 Newcastle (49-21).
Elk City will bring a vaunted rushing attack to town. The Elks have six players with over 100 yards rushing, led by junior tailback Day Day Thompson who has gained 753 yards and scored seven touchdowns.
“This Elk City team will get after you. It’s going to be old school football,” Berus said. “They get into a Pro-I, and Twins and Wing (formations) — and get exotic every now and then and put a slot receiver out there — and they’re going to run the toss, the lead and the fullback dive. The quarterback keeps it some too.”
The Elk City quarterback is junior Drake Hughes. He has rushed 39 times for 374 yards and six touchdowns and is 29-of-64 through the air for 409 yards with four TDs and three interceptions.
Junior Jason Crouse is another rushing threat with 261 yards on 48 carries and junior Mason Price (6-2, 175) is the team’s top receiver with 22 catches for 415 yards and five scores.
“Their play-action is really good because they run the ball so well,” Berus said.
At this point, Berus said the Cougars simply have to avoid giving their opponents too much help.
“It’s going to be typical playoff football. You have to make a few mistakes, don’t turn the ball over and take advantage of your opportunities to give yourself a chance to advance,” he said. “Right now it’s win and advance. It doesn’t matter what it looks like, you just have to out-point your opponent.”
Ada leads the all-time series with Elk City 3-0-0. The last meeting between the two schools came in 2005 when the Cougars knocked off the Elks 27-23 in a first-round playoff battle.
The extra week
The Cougars couldn’t focus on Elk City during their off week because it was tough to predict the Elks would be their first-round foe.
“We didn’t find out until about 2:30 on Sunday when the brackets came out that we were playing Elk City,” Berus said.
Should all the top seeds win, Ada’s next opponents could be No. 10 Clinton, No. 3 Poteau and No. 5 Blanchard.
Berus said the Cougars will be a little less banged up thanks to the bye week.
“We’re healthier. We’re not healed, but we’re healthier. We’ll be as healthy as we can be when we go play Friday night,” he said.
Playoff tickets
Tickets are available today from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Ada Board of Education office (324 W. 20th) and at the Maintenance Building on the high school campus. Tickets will also be available from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at both sites on Friday.
All tickets will cost $7, a price set by the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association. The ticket booth at Koi Ishto Stadium will open at 6 p.m.
“Due to the spread of the virus in our community, we will limit capacity to 50%,” said Ada Director of Athletics Bryan Harwell. “For the safety of workers, we encourage everyone to buy their tickets before arriving at the game. There will be a limited number of tickets available at the ticket booth.”
