The Ada High football team will try to put a disastrous road trip to McAlester in its rearview mirror when they play at home for the first time against its third rival in as many weeks, the Durant Lions.
It will also be Homecoming night at Norris Field.
Ada head coach Brad O’Steen said his players are anxious to play before their home town fans for the first time this year.
“Getting to play that home opener is always fun,” O’Steen told The Ada News. “It’s Homecoming and these kids are ready to get that bad taste out of their mouth. I think you’ll see a different ball team Friday night.”
The team that showed up in McAlester during Week 2 suffered a 34-0 setback to the high-powered Buffaloes, ranked No. 1 in Class 5A. O’Steen said it was a different team than the one that shellacked rival Ardmore 35-18 in a season-opening road trip.
“Against Ardmore, we played hard. We played physical and played with tons of effort. We didn’t get that same type of intensity and the same type of effort (against McAlester) as we did at Ardmore,” he said.
“We had some guys that did and some groups of guys that might have played better. But as a team, defensively, offensively and special-teams wise we were just kind of flat,” he explained. “I don’t know if it was because of the emotional high we came off of against Ardmore or what. But we just did not come out ready to play football.”
As odd as it sounds, O’Steen said the loss at McAlester just might pay dividends on down the road this season.
“What happened Friday night is exactly what needed to happen. Sometimes a loss is good for your growth. I don’t hate a lot of things, but I hate losing. But it was probably the best thing for us,” he said.
“What happened Friday night was a wake-up call for everybody. When you don’t play assignment football. When you don’t attack. When you aren’t aggressive against a team that is strong, big and physical, that’s what happens,” O’Steen continued. “It was a hard lesson to learn but you’d rather find out now where you’re weaknesses are than later.”
O’Steen said there could be some changes in the starting lineup this week against Durant.
“If you’re not going to get out there and play hard for each other and you’re not going to play hard for that Block A on your helmet, then you’re not going to be out there. We’re making some personnel changes and holding kids and coaches accountable. We just have to get better,” he said.
The Durant Lions have struggled out of the gates, dropping identical 30-6 decisions to Broken Bow and Tulsa Rogers to begin their 2022 season. But O’Steen said he expects Durant to give Ada its best effort.
“They’re struggling right now trying to find their identity. They’re kind of like us in that they’ll have a lot of young kids on the field Friday night,” he said. “They only start two seniors on defense.
The Lions feature one of the best defensive ends in the state in junior XaDavien Sims (6-3, 250), a move-in from Denison High School. Sims already has offers from Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas Tech, Michigan State and TCU.
“He’s supposed to be one of the top recruits in the state. He’s a very talented young man. He’ll cause us problems if we don’t hook up,” O’Steen said.
Sims is joined on Durant’s Odd Stack defense by freshman Colton Yarbrough (6-5, 215 ), one of the best youngsters in the state, who already has offers from Vanderbilt and Arkansas.
“This young man has a very high ceiling,” Durant head coach Todd Vargas told VYPE Magazine. “He’s a great leader on the field and in the locker room.”
O’Steen said the Lions Odd Stack defense can present issues for Ada’s offense.
“They bring lots of heat and lots of pressure so that’s going to be a challenge,” he said.
Durant operates an option attack on offense, led by junior quarterback Jaylon Saxton.
“You have to defend the option. You have to stop the dive, you have to stop the quarterback and you have to stop the pitch,” O’Steen said.
Fullback Mason Bacu leads the Durant rushing attack with 14 carries for 61 yards. Aiden Dills is next with 16 carries for 60 yards and a touchdown.
Saxon has completed only 2-of-14 passes so far in the early season for 92 yards and a touchdown. He has thrown four interceptions.
“Offensively, they have so many different people that touch the football. You can’t just say there’s one guy you have to stop,” O’Steen said. “Being disciplined and taking care of your option responsibilities can eliminate 80 to 85 percent of their offense.”
Ada leads the all-time series with Durant 63-12-2. The Cougars won last year’s meeting 28-6 and have won eight of the previous 10 matchups.
