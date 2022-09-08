The Ada High football team did a tremendous job of climbing a Class 5A mountain during a Week 1 35-18 road win over rival Ardmore.
Now, the Cougars will try to get to the top of Class 5A’s Pikes Peak.
Ada will travel into enemy territory again Friday night against an even bigger rival and a far more dangerous team, taking on Class 5A No. 1 McAlester. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. inside what is sure to be a frenzied Hook Eales Stadium.
Should be wild.
“They’re flying high. They’re 2-0 and I think the preseason No. 1 team in 5A. It’s going to be a heckuva environment for high school football,” said Ada head coach Brad O’Steen.
McAlester started its season off with a ho-hum 34-24 home win over Broken Bow. Then, last Saturday, the Buffaloes made the long trip to Louisiana to battle Scottlandsville in the Battle on the Border High School Football Showcase in Shreveport. The Buffs won that matchup 35-20.
McAlester was runner-up in Class 5A last season, has a bunch of talent returning and isn’t too fond of the Ada Cougars.
Should be really wild.
O’Steen said McAlester’s team size up front is what stands out to him.
“They’re a big, physical team. They have some really good linemen. That’s probably going to be the biggest challenge for us is those guys up front. We have to try and control the line of scrimmage and get those guys up front blocked,” he said.
The Buffaloes’ offensive line features Sean Woods (6-2, 280, SR), Conner Fields (6-0, 255, SR), Kasen Whitley (6-0, 250, SR) and Zac Rogers (6-2, 260, JR).
When talking about McAlester, you have to mention star Erik McCarty. He’s a talented two-way player that can cause any team problems on both sides of the ball. He has verbally committed to play college football at the University of Oklahoma.
“He can make great plays on defense and then turn right around on offense and gash you running the football. We have to know where he’s at on both sides of the football,” O’Steen said.
McCarty became McAlester’s new rushing touchdown leader during the win over Scottlandsville. He now has scored 74 TDs, surpassing Kevin Brown’s record of 73 career touchdowns set in 1996. So far this year, McCarty has 24 carries for 127 yards and two scores.
O’Steen said the Buffaloes try to give opponents a variety of looks on offense.
“They do multiple things. They’re a spread team but where they’re dangerous is when they line up and put a tight end or some extra linemen in there and try to mow you down,” he said. “They like to play power football and to me, that’s their strength.”
McAlester also employs a two-quarterback system featuring junior Caden Lesnau and junior Lance Stone. Lesnau has completed 21-of-26 passes for 323 yards and five TDs. Stone is 6-of-10 through the air for 91 yards.
“You kind of have to prepare for both quarterbacks,” O’Steen said.
Junior Jaxon Lauerman has been the top MHS receiver. He has seven catches for 154 yards and two touchdowns. Senior speedster Chaz Bradley has eight receptions for 68 yards and a score.
The MHS defense features standout lineman Garrett Shumway, a 6-0, 275-pound senior. He has eight tackles and three quarterback sacks so far. Leading the middle of the McAlester defense are linebackers Lance Stone (14 tackles, two sacks) and Will Spears (nine tackles, one sack).
Bradley has two interceptions this season from his cornerback spot.
“They’re just a good, all-around team,” O’Steen said.
Ada has dominated the all-time series, leading 61-33-1. McAlester won 42-14 last year.
Ardmore No More
Was the win over the Ardmore Tigers fun? Yes. Was it impressive? You bet.
However, O’Steen said there is plenty of room for the Cougars to improve.
“Our kids played really hard. They were really physical. They played with a lot of emotion and intensity. Those are the positive things we saw on tape,” he said. “But after breaking down the video, we’re kind of hard on ourselves. We don’t think we played that well. Our effort and enthusiasm was really good but we have to improve on the execution part of things.”
“Any time you win is a big deal and beating Ardmore at their place is a really big deal in that environment,” he continued. “But when it comes back to it, it comes down to execution and fundamentals and we still have a ways to go there.”
Freshman firepower
A number of freshmen played well for the Cougars during the trip to Ardmore. O’Steen expects that to be a trend.
“We’re trying to ease those guys into Friday nights. It’s a very talented young group of kids,” O’Steen said. “You don’t want to throw them into the fire too early but some of them got out there and did a really good job. We got some quality minutes out of those guys.”
