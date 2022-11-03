The Ada High School football team is ready to put the Cougar Horror Picture Show in its rearview mirror and face another big District 4A-4 challenge Friday night.
The Cougars make the long trip — two hours and 28 minutes (135 miles) — to Broken Bow to face the 10th-ranked Savages.
Due to a big chance of inclement weather, the kickoff is now scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Broken Bow Memorial Stadium.
The Savages enter the Week 10 battle at 7-2 and 5-1 in district play, while Ada is 6-3 and 4-2. In all likelihood, the winner of Friday’s contest will finish third in the 4A-4 standings and the loser would snag the fourth and final playoff spot.
Ada head coach Brad O’Steen said finishing third would give his squad a much more favorable playoff bracket.
“The positive thing is we still have a chance to finish third in our district and if we do that it’s a better path in through the playoff bracket,” O’Steen told The Ada News Tuesday morning. “Broken Bow is another Top 10 team. We have to get over the hump and go beat somebody we’re not supposed to beat. I’m really excited about the opportunity. We still have a lot to play for.”
Ada is coming off a 27-0 loss to No. 4 Poteau in Week 9 during which very little went right for the home team. The Savages drubbed Stilwell 46-22 in Week 9.
The Broken Bow pass-happy offense is led by talented senior quarterback Christian Brumley, who has thrown for 2,168 yards and 19 touchdowns so far this season.
“They have a really, really good quarterback. I’m really impressed with him. He also plays linebacker. You know he’s a tough kid if he plays linebacker too,” O’Steen said. “On offense, they like to sling it around and run the quarterback. They’re a well-rounded football team.”
Brumley has also rushed for 542 yards and scored 14 touchdowns on the ground.
Senior tailback Kamden Rodgers leads the BBHS rushing attack with 645 yards and seven scores. Broken Bow’s leading pass-catcher is Jakyran Whitfield, who has 36 receptions for 797 yards and eight TDs.
Defensive leaders for the Savages include Brumley, sophomore Quinlan Bailey, Aden Coley and senior defensive end Leland Billy.
O’Steen said Billy, who stands at 6-2, 270, is a force to be reckoned with on defense.
“They have a couple of skill players that can really go and a defensive lineman that as good as anybody,” he said. “They have a solid, physical defense.”
The Savages also feature one of the best kickers in Class 4A in senior Nate Jones.
“They have a great kicker. I’m really impressed with their kicking game,” O’Steen said. “Coach (Rod) Davis has them playing well and playing physical. We have to be ready for another physical matchup.”
Ada and Broken Bow are in the same district for the first time since 1986. The teams have met three times in the playoffs with the Cougars winning two of those matchups. Ada defeated the Savages 31-6 to win the 1988 Class 4A state championship.
Ada leads the all-time series 6-3.
Love a rainy night
As of Wednesday morning, there was a 100% chance of rain, including thunderstorms, for the Broken Bow area Friday night.
Broken Bow Memorial Stadium has a natural grass field, so playing conditions could be less than favorable by the new 6:30 p.m. kickoff time.
“You have to be able to handle the elements. You can’t control Mother Nature. Both sides have to play in it so it’s going to be very important to take care of the football and be able to run the football,” O’Steen said.
Just in case, O’Steen is keeping his options open as far as the Cougar game plan goes.
“We’re developing two different game plans – one where it’s dry and one where it’s wet,” he said. “It could get muddy. It could be a really grind-it-out type of ballgame.”
Get well, Cougars
Illness has reared its ugly head in the Cougar football camp this week and O’Steen hopes his affected players can get better in time for Friday night’s big district showdown.
“We have a coach and five or six key players home sick,” he said Tuesday morning. “It’s kind of running through us right now but hopefully it won’t hit anyone else.”
Another starter left school on Wednesday with sickness.
Ada players are also dealing with some bumps and bruises from last Friday’s physical matchup with Poteau.
“At this time of year, we’re just trying to get healed up. We still have some guys that are banged up and sore. We’re treating some small elements from Friday night,” O’Steen said.
