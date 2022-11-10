Ada head football coach Brad O’Steen has repeatedly said it was a huge step forward when the Cougars “beat a team they weren’t supposed to beat” after a 21-7 upset win over Broken Bow, ranked No. 10 in Class 4A at the time.
Now, it’s time to see just how many of those victories the Cougars can string together.
The Broken Bow win kept Ada from traveling to Cushing to face the consensus No. 1 team in 4A on their own home turf. However, Ada will still have its hands full when they make the 140-mile trip to Wagoner to take on the tradition-rich Bulldogs in the first round of the Class 4A State playoffs.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at W.L. Odom Field.
Wagoner is ranked No. 5 in The Oklahoman, No. 7 by the Associated Press and No. 4 by The Tulsa World. The Bulldogs won state titles in 2011, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2020.
The Bulldogs, coached by veteran Dale Condict, enter Friday night’s clash at 7-3. Wagoner finished 6-1 and in second place in the District 4A-3 standings. Ada is No. 11 in the final AP prep poll and is also 7-3 overall and finished third in District 4A-4.
Wagoner’s losses were to Class 5A No. 1 Coweta (9-7). Class 5A No. 2 Grove (28-20) and the aforementioned Cushing club (42-0).
And oh, by the way, the Cougars will have to be streak-stoppers Friday night. Wagoner has at least one playoff win in 17 straight seasons, the longest current streak in 11-man football.
“Wagoner has been a traditional powerhouse in 4A football. Coach Condit does a great job with those guys. They play hard and they’re physical,” O’Steen told The Ada News on Tuesday.
Star senior Gabe Rodriguez is listed on the 2022 Wagoner football roster as a quarterback but hasn’t thrown a pass all season. He’s rushed for 503 yards and has 47 receptions for 598 yards. He’s scored a combined 16 touchdowns through 10 games. He’s also one of Wagoner’s top players on defense from his safety spot and has compiled 62 tackles with two interceptions.
Rodriguez is the younger brother of former Oklahoma State star and current Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez.
“He’s a really good athlete,” O’Steen said. “You have to know where he’s at all the time.”
O’Steen said the Bulldogs like to rush the football out of multiple formations.
“Offensively, they run a lot of formations. They want to run the football. They have a really good running back,” he explained. “Their extension to the run game is throwing the quick screens, the fast screens on the edge. They want to stretch you out horizontally.”
Tailback Brylan Roberson has rushed for 460 yards on 74 carries and has found the end zone 10 times.
Sophomore Kale Charboneau is a dual-threat quarterback for the Bulldogs. He has rushed for 331 yards and eight TDs and completed 119-of-180 passes for 1,514 yards and 15 touchdowns.
“Probably the strength of their team as a whole is their defensive line. Their front three are really, really good,” O’Steen said. “We’ve challenged our guys up front. They have to step their game up. Every snap, all night long, they have to go give everything they’ve got.”
Roberson, at nose guard, along with defensive ends Alex Shieldnight and Roman Garcia have caused opposing offenses problems all season. Roberson has 38 tackles and seven sacks, Garcia has 54 tackles and nine sacks and Shieldnight has collected 55 tackles and seven more sacks. As a team, the Bulldogs have piled up 58 sacks.
O’Steen expects fans to see a good high school football playoff contest.
“This game, in my opinion, is going to be determined in about three to five plays. We have to make sure we’re giving everything we got on every snap so when those three plays happen, they will go our way,” he said.
The Cougars have won two out of three all-time matchups against Wagoner. In the last meeting, the Bulldogs shut out Ada 27-0 in the second round of the playoffs in 2005.
The Ada connection
Wagoner head coach Dale Condict said he and former Ada High School head coach Steve Dean worked together under his father, OCA Hall of Famer Tom Condict.
“My father hired Steve Dean and myself out of college at Okmulgee in 1994. I coached with Steve for a season,” Dale Condict said.
“My father also coached Chris Melson in the All-State game. I was an 8th grader and was the equipment manager for the week,” he continued. “I still keep in touch with Steve and Chris on occasion.”
During that 1994 season, Ada defeated Okmulgee 42-14 in a state semifinal contest.
Melson was an All-State quarterback for the Cougars in 1986 and Dean was an All-State quarterback for Ada the following year in 1987.
In the early to mid-80s. Tom Condict was the head coach at Broken Bow and his teams ran into Ada several times.
Condict impressed with Cougars
Dale Condict said he and his team will have their hands full when Ada comes to town Friday night.
“I have been very impressed with the effort and energy that they play with,” he said.
“They have some very talented weapons on offense with high jump champion Andrew Hughes and running back Darias Gilmore. Carter Freeland has a very active arm and the speed of Damontre Patterson is evident,” Condict continued. “Defensively, they give you several different looks and coverages which can keep you guessing. They are, in our opinion, a very formidable opponent. We don’t overlook the rich tradition that Ada football possesses. We look forward to hosting an intriguing playoff game.”
Winning every day
The excitement of Ada’s big win over Broken Bow has carried over into practice this week.
“It was a great win to slingshot us into the playoffs. At this point, you just have to take it one day at a time. You have to win the day,” O’Steen said. “If you do that, you get better and it gives you the best opportunity to be successful and go win. If you go out and have a good practice, that’s a win. You want to keep stacking those things up and cash your check on Friday.”
It was also a confidence booster.
“Getting a win like that boosts the morale ... and gives these kids confidence they can compete at a high level. It was a great time to get a win like that right here at the end,” he said.
Good Cougar crowd
O’Steen said the number of Ada fans that made the long trip to Broken Bow on a Saturday afternoon didn’t go unnoticed.
“I’m really proud of the fans that came. It was loud. With no band and no cheerleaders there, I thought our parents and fans that showed up did a fantastic job of getting behind the team and rootin’ and hollering,” he said. “It was a fun environment for our program. We hope to see that again in Wagoner.”
Depth on the offensive line
Junior tight end Cord Coffee filled in on Ada’s injury-depleted offensive line last week and has earned himself a new position.
“Cord Coffee did a fantastic job coming in a tackle. He screwed up and did a good job so he’s going to stay there,” O’Steen said.
Sophomore Isaiah Hayden is expected to return to the lineup this week and now the Cougars all of the sudden have a little depth along the line.
“As good a job as Cord did, we’re just going to leave him at that left tackle spot. We’ll move Isaiah back down to the guard. That will give us a little more beef there,” O’Steen said. “We’re getting to where we can put a speed offensive line out there and heavier, power offensive package. It’s kind of starting to come together.”
Sophomore JD Dugan is also expected to return to action this week.
Commented
